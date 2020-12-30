Bira 91 wraps up the year with its ‘Always Summer’ music video featuring Prateek Kuhad
MUMBAI: Bira 91, one of the fastest-growing beer brands in the world released its debut music video - ‘Always Summer’ featuring singer-songwriter and musician Prateek Kuhad. Bira 91 synced this beautiful track titled Kho Jaane Do with him to celebrate that warm feeling of summer with a cold beer by one’s side. The film captures precious moments indoors that we all witnessed this year, leaving one with a hope of a joyful outdoor summer very soon.
“Kho jaane do…” by Prateek Kuhad is featured as the film’s main background score. The film traverses through the time we enjoyed carefree and happy summer days - outdoors, meeting friends, going for trips and unwinding, to the one in 2020 where we spent our entire summertime indoors; we found new ways of spending time by picking up new hobbies, learning new skills, strengthening our relationships with family and friends, and found new reasons to celebrate and feel alive every day. The story showcases optimism of these moments and ends on a high note with the hope of going back to the summer we know and enjoying a crisp Blonde Summer Lager on a hot day.
The film was created by Homegrown India, directed by Aneesh Malankar, with the song written, composed and sung by Prateek Kuhad.
