Armaan Malik: I feel Indian artists (especially musicians) aren't appreciated enough on the home turf

MUMBAI: Popular music artist Armaan Malik opened up frankly on what he thinks about the current scenario of the music industry in India.
“I feel Indian artists (especially musicians) aren't appreciated enough on the home turf. We still yearn for that recognition in India. We have phenomenal artists with second-to-none skill sets out here but very few platforms to get them enough appreciation they deserve,” replied Armaan downheartedly.
While amid this coronavirus pandemic he is working massively hard on his upcoming projects. He mentioned he is currently working on a couple of new non-film singles, both in English and Hindi. A few Bollywood songs are also in the pipeline.
Armaan feels this pandemic has given him a chance to work on himself.
“I think the challenges I faced this year made my music even more personal and expressive. That is the beauty of music is that wherever you are and whatever you may be going through, you can write music in any situation. I have definitely grown a lot as an artist during this lockdown. Honed my skills as a singer, got to learn new ways to self-shoot video content, and in general be super self-sufficient. I think I will come out to be a better me when the lockdown officially ends,” he shared.
