Sneha Namanandi shoots for a new song with T-Series sung by Jubin Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Sneha Namanandi was shooting for her music video which has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and it features Jubin, Himansh Kohli and Sneha. She looked absolutely gorgeous as we got a glance of her. We got to know that it's for one of the major online portal and sneha is just growing from strength to strength. She was previously seen in the mega web show Ragini MMS 2 which is an extension of the movie ragini MMS featuring the gorgeous and seductive Sunny Leone.

Sneha is a star and her range of performances are proof enough. She has been a favourite with the punjabi music videos as we saw her shoot and woo us with multiple starring in punjabi music videos. The director of the music video is navjit butter. He is the hit maker and this song has all the ingredients to become a super hit. It's got a great cast, a fantastic singer and great label. Its a story telling video and is a performance-oriented song where sneha has got several looks to sport. We are all awaiting this song as this is going to be a romantic track.