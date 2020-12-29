For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  29 Dec 2020 10:14

Snazzy yet Sophisticated, Shefali Alvarez’s new single Aadat gives us a bold look from the universe of unfaithful marriages

MUMBAI: Emotionally resonant to many, ‘Aadat’ makes apparent how a scorned woman in marriage/ relationship conquers her heartbreak, how she won’t put up with being cheated on. Singer Shefali Alvares, in her latest music video, expresses a lover’s curse, a bitter slice of reality and infidelity for the first time with a deceivingly packaged bass thumping electronica.

‘Aadat’ is a peppy heartbreak number revolving around an extramarital relationship. You may find yourselves wrapped up in the instrumentation, vocals and lyrics of the song. Shefali Alvares and Singer-Songwriter Raajeev V Bhalla had an interesting take on heartbreak. It’s outcome is sure to grab a lot of eyeballs.

This song has the hallmark of an international track and Shefali’s ethereal voice coupled with an upbeat sound will definitely get you grooving into the next year!

Talking about the track Shefali shared her excitement“

“Aadat” is a club banger which is created by the super talented Raajeev Bhalla, and I had a blast working on this track. We would like to think of it as our Christmas gift to everyone and unlike Santa Clause, we don’t differentiate if you were naughty or nice.

I’ve spent the better of last year exploring various new sounds and producers to work with. The way “Aadat” came together is an apt sum of this experimental approach. When Raajeev and I first sat to work on this track, it was an instant match. We wanted to diversify and yet keep it relatable. The narrative has been consistent from the very first recording all the way to the video and such creative storytelling has been amazing. I'm glad that the team at TM Music has effortlessly enabled all of this.

With a whole lot prepared for you guys in 2021, I would like to bid farewell to this year and all the bad Aadat’s we’ve picked up. It’s time to clean up the mess and keep the groove going.

Composer Rajeev also shared his thoughts with us, “Glad to join hands with TM music on our latest single “Aadat” in collaboration with amazing Shefali Alvares.

The song in itself is a new expression which only shefali could deliver it best as she is dynamically so different.And It couldn’t get better TM music taking this forward as they truly believe in INDie music scene.

Super excited on this.”

Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

