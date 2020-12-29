For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2020 11:57 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and untapped for him.

"I'm glad to have partnered with the channel to curate the song. Having raised two sons of my own, I've always been in awe of their unbridled enthusiasm and joy that kids have for the characters," Shaan said.

"Working for kids genre is something very close to my heart; it always leaves me feeling refreshed and inspired to live life with the same passion that kids do. This genre has also been unexplored and relatively untapped for me, the title track of 'Keymon Ache' was so catchy that I had to make sure I take this a notch higher making it even more exciting to dive into! I am hoping that the song is received well by the kids," he added.

"Keymon Ache", an animated television series, airs on Nickelodeon Sonic. The show revolves around a kid, Rohan, who along with his magical friend, Keymon Ache, tries to get rid of his problems, but the magic always lands him in trouble.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bollywood Nickelodeon Rohan Singer music
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2020

Hussain Ajani releases Takiyan with Coke studio fame Jabar Abbas and Elizabeth Rai

MUMBAI: Hussain Ajani the producer from Dallas, Texas has been on a roll this year with back to back releases.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2020

Radio City’s RJ Ginnie appointed as The Noida Authority’s Brand Ambassador for Swachh Survekshan 2021

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiated an interesting initiative to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across Noida.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2020

Alanis Morissette finds some of the Christmas carols 'devastating'

MUMBAI: Singer Alanis Morissette has opened up on how Christmas carols change her mood. "I have a seasonal affect thing, so as soon as it gets dark at five pm my mood (changes)," she said during a chat show, reports AceShowbiz.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2020

Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and untapped for him.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2020

Pop star Arzutra Garielle has a special Christmas message for all the lovely ladies in her next music video 'Manchali'

Pop some champagne as the Indian origin British pop-star, Arzutra Garielle, has announced her next music single titled ‘Manchali’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Snazzy yet Sophisticated, Shefali Alvarez’s new single Aadat gives us a bold look from the universe of unfaithful marriages

MUMBAI: Emotionally resonant to many, ‘Aadat’ makes apparent how a scorned woman in marriage/ relationship conquers her heartbreak, how she won’t put...read more

2
Radio City’s RJ Ginnie appointed as The Noida Authority’s Brand Ambassador for Swachh Survekshan 2021

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiated an interesting initiative to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across Noida....read more

3
Lyricist Prashant Ingole turns rapper

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for films like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, has turned rapper. Titled "Tu...read more

4
Playback to the everytainment MX Player unlocked in 2020!

MUMBAI: The onset of the pandemic left us adapting to the new normal – a year filled with curfews, self-quarantine and social distancing.  But while...read more

5
Leslie Odom Jr: It was very easy to trust Regina King on set

MUMBAI: Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr. is one of the cast members of One Night In Miami, which...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games