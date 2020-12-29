For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2020 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhil Uzgare becomes the first Hindi artist to be signed to Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa with his latest single Inteha

MUMBAI: Mumbai-born, Dubai-based Nikhil Uzgare becomes the first Hindi artist to be signed to Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa with his latest single Inteha

After years of being regarded as the flag-bearer of Indian Indie Music in the UAE, Singer-Songwriter and Composer Nikhil Uzgare has now also become the first Hindi artist ever on the Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa roster with his solo release titled Inteha.

Inteha is a pop-rock track reflective of the current times we are living in; the pandemic and all the associated challenges life has brought along. The track has been Mixed, Mastered and Produced by Neeraj Sridhar of Bombay Vikings and carries his signature low-end sound. Interestingly, Nikhil was discovered by the well-known composer back in 2017, when Sridhar gave Nikhil the opportunity to sing his very first Bollywood track for a movie called Irada.

In his role of the frontman of the famous Dubai rock act Point Of View, Nikhil has also had the wonderful opportunity of of showcasing his Music alongside the legendary rock band Guns N Roses, on the Middle Eastern Leg of their Sold Out Reunion Tour in March 2017.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra Nikhil started his career right here while India around the time Indies were emerging, before becoming a veteran in the Dubai, UAE music scene.

A Microbiologist once, Nikhil decided to hang his coat, only to pursue his musical calling. This decision could have been a laughing matter, if determination and perseverance ever chose to desert this man. Fortunately, they unwaveringly accompanied Nikhil Uzgare, who since then has walked many miles from that lab, to arrive at his destination today, as a recognised musician, in areas of both, independent and mainstream.

Tags
Nikhil Uzgare Universal Music Middle East & North Africa Inteha
Related news
News | 21 Sep 2020

Nightcall joins forces with Karma Child and Gia Koka for alluring single 'Wasted Love'

MUMBAI: Bursting onto the scene in 2018 with his debut single ‘Let You Go’, Nightcall has been rising at breakneck speed, amassing over 75 million streams on Spotify alone for his first creation.

read more
News | 23 Jul 2020

Music business organisations unite for performance industry workers

MUMBAI: The global pandemic COVID-19 has impacted every sector, and the music industry is no exception. The global music industry is worth over $50 billion and is heavily dependent on live music, which makes up over 50 per cent of total revenues.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2019

Devraj Sanyal & Romil Ratra come together as ‘The Bitter Bartenders’ for noble cause

MUMBAI: Yauatcha, a dim sum teahouse offering modern Cantonese cuisine, that is one of the common celebrity hangout places in Mumbai recently completed 8 years and decided to celebrate this event in a fun and folly way for a good cause.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2019

VYRL Originals: 'Laal Bindi' fame says 'I Love You' in new song

MUMBAI: After releasing their back-to-back emotional and heartfelt tracks, VYRL Originals has released a peppy romantic track with singer Akull. His previous track, Laal Bindi was a chartbuster amongst the youth which became a cult on social media and digital platforms.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2019

Ananya Birla pays ode to women with 'Unstoppable'

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla says her new single Unstoppable celebrates womanhood, and stands for liberation and change.The singer and daughter of businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla launched the single on International Women's Day on Friday. It was released via Universal Music. 

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
India's favourite DJ KSHMR along with home-grown hero Nucleya and popular local artists all set to usher in the New Year

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE 2020’, a...read more

2
Iggy Azalea is giving Playboi Carti a "Chance to Do Right" by their baby Onyx

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the...read more

3
Exclusive preview DJ Snoopadelic at Tomorrowland New Year's Eve Celebration

MUMBAI: Only 4 days left until it’s New Year’s Eve! Dive into the magical world of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 with the world premiere of a 5-minute part...read more

4
BLACKLOUD delivers Stimulating Melodic Techno in 'Synesthesia' EP

MUMBAI: Prague's melodic techno and deep house producer BLACKLOUD celebrates the release of his 'Synesthesia' EP, making its way to all platforms on...read more

5
Bira 91 debuts with 'Always Summer' video featuring Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI: Bira 91, the fastest-growing beer brand in the world, released its debut video ‘Always Summer’ featuring Gen Z favourite Indian musician...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games