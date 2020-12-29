MUMBAI: Mumbai-born, Dubai-based Nikhil Uzgare becomes the first Hindi artist to be signed to Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa with his latest single Inteha

After years of being regarded as the flag-bearer of Indian Indie Music in the UAE, Singer-Songwriter and Composer Nikhil Uzgare has now also become the first Hindi artist ever on the Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa roster with his solo release titled Inteha.

Inteha is a pop-rock track reflective of the current times we are living in; the pandemic and all the associated challenges life has brought along. The track has been Mixed, Mastered and Produced by Neeraj Sridhar of Bombay Vikings and carries his signature low-end sound. Interestingly, Nikhil was discovered by the well-known composer back in 2017, when Sridhar gave Nikhil the opportunity to sing his very first Bollywood track for a movie called Irada.

In his role of the frontman of the famous Dubai rock act Point Of View, Nikhil has also had the wonderful opportunity of of showcasing his Music alongside the legendary rock band Guns N Roses, on the Middle Eastern Leg of their Sold Out Reunion Tour in March 2017.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra Nikhil started his career right here while India around the time Indies were emerging, before becoming a veteran in the Dubai, UAE music scene.

A Microbiologist once, Nikhil decided to hang his coat, only to pursue his musical calling. This decision could have been a laughing matter, if determination and perseverance ever chose to desert this man. Fortunately, they unwaveringly accompanied Nikhil Uzgare, who since then has walked many miles from that lab, to arrive at his destination today, as a recognised musician, in areas of both, independent and mainstream.