MUMBAI: Mumbai-born, Dubai-based Nikhil Uzgare becomes the first Hindi artist to be signed to Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa with his latest single Inteha
After years of being regarded as the flag-bearer of Indian Indie Music in the UAE, Singer-Songwriter and Composer Nikhil Uzgare has now also become the first Hindi artist ever on the Universal Music, Middle East & North Africa roster with his solo release titled Inteha.
Inteha is a pop-rock track reflective of the current times we are living in; the pandemic and all the associated challenges life has brought along. The track has been Mixed, Mastered and Produced by Neeraj Sridhar of Bombay Vikings and carries his signature low-end sound. Interestingly, Nikhil was discovered by the well-known composer back in 2017, when Sridhar gave Nikhil the opportunity to sing his very first Bollywood track for a movie called Irada.
In his role of the frontman of the famous Dubai rock act Point Of View, Nikhil has also had the wonderful opportunity of of showcasing his Music alongside the legendary rock band Guns N Roses, on the Middle Eastern Leg of their Sold Out Reunion Tour in March 2017.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra Nikhil started his career right here while India around the time Indies were emerging, before becoming a veteran in the Dubai, UAE music scene.
A Microbiologist once, Nikhil decided to hang his coat, only to pursue his musical calling. This decision could have been a laughing matter, if determination and perseverance ever chose to desert this man. Fortunately, they unwaveringly accompanied Nikhil Uzgare, who since then has walked many miles from that lab, to arrive at his destination today, as a recognised musician, in areas of both, independent and mainstream.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE 2020’, a...read more
MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the...read more
MUMBAI: Only 4 days left until it’s New Year’s Eve! Dive into the magical world of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 with the world premiere of a 5-minute part...read more
MUMBAI: Prague's melodic techno and deep house producer BLACKLOUD celebrates the release of his 'Synesthesia' EP, making its way to all platforms on...read more
MUMBAI: Bira 91, the fastest-growing beer brand in the world, released its debut video ‘Always Summer’ featuring Gen Z favourite Indian musician...read more