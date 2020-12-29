Lyricist Prashant Ingole turns rapper

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for films like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, has turned rapper.
Titled "Tu Goa mein hai, chill kar", the Hindi song also has Prashant as music composer and director. The video has been shot in Goa and features the artiste.
"I have always been writing songs and working on rough melodies. However, since the lockdown began I explored many possibilities as a writer, composer and ended up doing this rap song as well. Life is a magical design. Everything happens for a reason and it's always good," he said.
He has been staying and working in Goa over the past five months.
"I hardly get time for fun and enjoyment. One morning I wake up thinking of the daily plan and realise that it's too much work and I am in Goa and I should relax. I told myself 'Tu Goa mein hai, chill kar'. That's how the song happened," he said.
During lockdown, too, he was tied up with different projects, including a poem. Through the poem titled "Naadaan", he urged people to not go out during the Covid-19 lockdown.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more
MUMBAI: The onset of the pandemic left us adapting to the new normal – a year filled with curfews, self-quarantine and social distancing. But while...read more
MUMBAI: Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr. is one of the cast members of One Night In Miami, which...read more
MUMBAI: We all lost something in 2020, whether it was time, loved ones, or security. In music, we lost legendary artists, nightlife, and live shows...read more
MUMBAI: Hussain Ajani the producer from Dallas, Texas has been on a roll this year with back to back releases. He has finally released the last of...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and...read more