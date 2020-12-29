For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Lyricist Prashant Ingole turns rapper

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for films like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, has turned rapper.

Titled "Tu Goa mein hai, chill kar", the Hindi song also has Prashant as music composer and director. The video has been shot in Goa and features the artiste.

"I have always been writing songs and working on rough melodies. However, since the lockdown began I explored many possibilities as a writer, composer and ended up doing this rap song as well. Life is a magical design. Everything happens for a reason and it's always good," he said.

He has been staying and working in Goa over the past five months.

"I hardly get time for fun and enjoyment. One morning I wake up thinking of the daily plan and realise that it's too much work and I am in Goa and I should relax. I told myself 'Tu Goa mein hai, chill kar'. That's how the song happened," he said.

During lockdown, too, he was tied up with different projects, including a poem. Through the poem titled "Naadaan", he urged people to not go out during the Covid-19 lockdown.

(Source: IANS)

lyricist Prashant Ingole Mary Kom Bajirao Mastani
