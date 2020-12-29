India's favourite DJ KSHMR along with home-grown hero Nucleya and popular local artists all set to usher in the New Year

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE 2020’, a digital New Year’s Eve edition that will be streamed live on the evening of 30 th & 31st December 2020 on the Sunburn Facebook platform to fans around the

globe. The most awaited ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE 2020’ power packed show will

feature leading global DJs KSHMR & Nucleya perform alongside popular local artists based across India.

The mega Digital Music Show – ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE’ will be a Live Stream event offering a 360-degree virtual feel of an on-ground Sunburn event inclusive of a massive Stage,

SFX, vibrant Visuals, dynamic LED effects and state-of-the-art AV streamed into the comfort and safety of fans homes. The 2 day event will span over 6 hours of electrifying music with Global

Headliners KSHMR and Nucleya. Support Acts will include Teri Miko, Progressive Brothers, Sartek and Greff.

Asia’s Biggest Music Festival ‘Sunburn’ has exclusively partnered with the World’s Biggest Social

Media Platform Facebook to present the Digital Edition of the ‘Ultimate Sunburn NYE 2020’ in an effort to reach out to a wide geographical fan base. The ‘Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE Sunburn NYE’

Show will be streamed live from 9.00 PM onwards on 30 th & 31st December 2020 and broadcast over the Sunburn Facebook handle to reach over 2.5 Million fans around the world.

KSHMR whose original name is Niles Hollowell-Dhar has always had a strong connection to his Indian roots. His father came to USA from Kashmir, India — where the moniker KSHMR was derived at the age of 25. Having ascended DJ Mag’s Top 100 chart to number 12 in 2020, KSHMR had visited

Mumbai to perform in front of ecstatic fans at the Sunburn Holi Bash earlier this year. Popular artist Nucleya performed at the Sunburn Arena Tota Myna Album Launch in 2018 which saw thousands of fans throng the shows across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Chennai, Jaipur and Kochi. The whirlwind six city album launch tour was touted the biggest-ever tour made by an independent artist in India and the number of fans attending every show endorsed the same.

Music Artist, DJ & Producer Teri Miko said, “December is that month of the year when everyone is out to celebrate. Considering our current situation this is a brilliant initiative by Sunburn Festival to bring NYE to every house in the country and beyond. I have made a very special set for you and I really wish we could have celebrated together on this day. Nevertheless this is going to be an unforgettable experience created by Sunburn Festival with all your favourite artists bringing in a hopeful 2021.”

Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited said, “Since its inception, Castrol has always come up with unique ways to anticipate and stay ahead of ever evolving consumer preferences through advanced technologies. It is with this pioneering spirit to delight our customers that Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE is happy to present Sunburn NYE 2020. As the biking enthusiast shares a high affinity to music, this association was a natural fit. Designed specifically for bikers who enjoy the thrill of riding, the newest member of the Castrol family, Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE, is committed to delivering ultimate performance, thus extending our vision to make tomorrow bigger for our consumers.”

Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer, Mindshare South Asia said, “At Mindshare, we always strive for the best for our clients so it’s incredible to see our long standing commitment with Castrol end this year with a high note through the Ultimate Sunburn, one of the biggest music festivals the country has seen. Considering the current times, I'm personally looking forward to see and enjoy this year event!

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said, “We are excited to partner with Castrol. Both Sunburn and Castrol represent innovation, ingenuity and high octane energy to have emerged as a brand favourite among Millennials and Gen Z. This robust partnership will enable us to further raise the bar and offer our fans a terrific musical experience like never before. We are thrilled to have legendary artists KSHMR and Nucleya headlining our NYE 2020 event. Over the past 10 months we have invested heavily in creative innovation and digital technology to stay ahead of the virtual events curve while ensuring the sanctity, entertainment quotient and ‘Live, Love, Dance’ philosophy of the Sunburn brand. While nothing compares to the joy of sharing a musical extravaganza as a community on- ground on New Year’s Eve, the Sunburn NYE 2020 digital show will ensure that fans get the best of the Sunburn musical experience while ringing in the New Year with their loved ones in the safety of their homes.”

The ‘Sunburn NYE 2020’ Event is presented by Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE and exclusively partnered with Facebook.