Iggy Azalea is giving Playboi Carti a "Chance to Do Right" by their baby Onyx

MUMBAI: Iggy Azalea says she is giving Playboi Carti another chance to "do right" by their baby son Onyx, after slamming him for not spending the holidays with him and for allegedly cheating on her.

On Sunday, Dec. 27, the 30-year-old "Fancy" rapper also gave more details about their breakup, which she first announced last year, and accused her ex of manipulating her. Playboi, 24, has not responded to any of her public accusations about him.

"I've spoken to my bd and as f--ked up as this shit's been...it was for the best because now s--ts aired out & gonna change for the better w my son," Iggy tweeted. "That's all I wanted."

After a fan urged the rapper not to "fall back into his trap again," Iggy clarified that she and Playboi have not reconciled their relationship, responding, "Girl I said he's being accountable and we are giving him a chance to do right by his son - Not a chance to do right by me, ain't no take backs on that!"

"We done," she added. "Forever. Ever. Everrrr. Never everrr. Again. No. Nope. F--k no."

In her original Twitter spree, Iggy accused her ex of prioritizing his release party for his new album Whole Lotta Red over spending time with 9-month-old Onyx. She also accused him of cheating on her and included alleged receipts in the form of a video of a woman packing a bag.

On Sunday, Iggy clapped back at a female critic on her Instagram Story, alleging that Playboi "is very much the one who chases after me, manipulated me via my own child & has had full access to his child since birth...Every time I've said, I'm unhappy and I want to move on this man has chased me and promised that he just needs to finish the album."

"I'd been looking at new homes for us to move into once OUR lease ends in Jan for months," she added. "And as far as I knew, things had been getting better with us. Having a baby even one you both want can be a big change so I had been doing what I felt was best for my family which was work on it."

The Australian-born artist said she and her ex lived together until the end of May. She wrote, "He got on a private plane in July when I blocked him & came here begging for another chance" with her.

Iggy said, "Every time I'd said I'm happy to send a nanny with onyx to Atlanta this man would say 'I only want to see him if you are there too, I want to see my FAMILY.'"

"This man won't even FaceTime my son unless I'm on the call," she said. "He's got the nannies number to call, he doesn't want to. Men use children to manipulate too which is what's been happening to me."