For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Dec 2020 11:28 |  By RnMTeam

Hussain Ajani releases Takiyan with Coke studio fame Jabar Abbas and Elizabeth Rai

MUMBAI: Hussain Ajani the producer from Dallas, Texas has been on a roll this year with back to back releases. He has finally released the last of this year titled Takiyan which is sung by coke studio fame singers Jabar Abbas and Elizabeth Rai, the song is composed by Jabar Abbas, the music is produced by Dil Ki Shikayat and Jitthey Tu Jaaye fame Ayaz Ismail.

Takiyan marks the sixth release of Hussain Ajani's Music Label after stupendous successes of songs like Mandiyan sung by Sherry Khan, Kaise Kahoo sung by Natasha Baig, Aansoo sung by Raafay Isar, and more Hussain Ajani tells us "We started our work with the later half 2020 and with the pandemic going on we were elaborating on our plan, to be honest, according to our plans I think we have overachieved and this I say because our songs have touched people's hearts, people have been showering so much love that at times it feels overwhelming. Although Takiyan is first Hip Hop genre song that we have released but I believe that people are going to enjoy this too, with the festival of celebrations going I didn't think there was anything more Hip Hop we could have done, the video also features the lead singers Jabar Abbas and Elizabeth Rai, and to just mention this they have done a phenomenal job would be an understatement of the year!"

We also got a chance to speak to Ayaz Ismail "When Hussain asked me to produce a Hip Hop track I thought of exploring something out of my comfort zone, although I have been brought up in the same environment but something I haven't had experimented yet, we did this and the end result was this gem of a song"

Takiyan released on December 25, 2020

Tags
Hussain Ajani Coke studio Ayaz Ismail music
Related news
News | 29 Dec 2020

Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and untapped for him.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2020

Radio City’s RJ Ginnie appointed as The Noida Authority’s Brand Ambassador for Swachh Survekshan 2021

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiated an interesting initiative to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across Noida.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2020

Pop star Arzutra Garielle has a special Christmas message for all the lovely ladies in her next music video 'Manchali'

Pop some champagne as the Indian origin British pop-star, Arzutra Garielle, has announced her next music single titled ‘Manchali’.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2020

PITCH BLACK PROCESS Release Official Video 'Heroes of 2020' (Feat. Cengiz Tural)!

Turkish metallers PITCH BLACK PROCESS, formerly known as Affliction, have released an official video for 'Heroes of 2020' (feat. Cengiz Tural), dedicated to heroes of this era! 'Heroes of 2020' is not included in "SIR" EP.

read more
News | 26 Dec 2020

Shehnaaz Gill: 2020 has been a milestone for me

MUMBAI: Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has said that the year 2020 has been a milestone for her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Top 10 songs that saved 2020

MUMBAI: We all lost something in 2020, whether it was time, loved ones, or security. In music, we lost legendary artists, nightlife, and live shows...read more

2
Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and...read more

3
Leslie Odom Jr: It was very easy to trust Regina King on set

MUMBAI: Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr. is one of the cast members of One Night In Miami, which...read more

4
Lyricist Prashant Ingole turns rapper

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has penned songs for films like Bajirao Mastani and Mary Kom, has turned rapper. Titled "Tu...read more

5
Get LITT this New Year Eve with MTV Beats’ power packed musical fiesta

MUMBAI: 2020 is inching closer to a wrap...finally... and a New Year brimming with fresh hope (teamed up with masks and sanitisers of course) awaits...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games