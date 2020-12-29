Exclusive preview DJ Snoopadelic at Tomorrowland New Year's Eve Celebration

MUMBAI: Only 4 days left until it’s New Year’s Eve! Dive into the magical world of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 with the world premiere of a 5-minute part of DJ Snoopadelic’s legendary set at the dazzling Planaxis stage – an exclusive preview of the mythical underwater world guided by the sounds of his iconic tune ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’, showing people what they can expect at the digital New Year’s Eve festival. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with DJ Snoopadelic and more than 25 other world-class artists at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 – tickets are available online. Watch preview here :

Tomorrowland have put together a magical digital world, filled with music, magic and friendship to bring together people from all over the world. This is not just Dj's playing from their homes, this is a virtual world created just for Tomorrowland, with more than 25 of the planet's best artists will perform on four mesmerizing digital stages in the brand-new digital entertainment venue NAOZ. The Line up includes Armin van Buuren, CamelPhat, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Duck Sauce, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn (exclusive b2b set), Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic and many more.

Watch the behind the scenes video with Charlotte de Witte to see how the digital festival is made and what to expect...

Watch Major Lazer talk about their set for Tomorrowland...

About Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

• New Year 2021

• Thursday December 31, 2020, between 20:00 – 03:00 (8pm – 3am) local time

• A unique digital festival on the biggest night of the year, starting at 20:00 (8pm) local time in all time zones in the world

• At NAOZ – the digital venue

• Open for people of all ages and places

• Exclusively on tomorrowland.com

• Tickets & Tomorrowland Gift Packages are available on tomorrowland.com

• 1 NYE Pass (€20.00): 1 access to all stages

• 1 NYE Pass + on-demand Pass (€25.00): 1 access to all stages and relive all sets on-demand from January 1 until January 14

• 1 Home Celebration Pass (€50.00): 1 NYE Pass and 4 on-demand Passes

• Info and updates: tomorrowland.com