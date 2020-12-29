Bira 91 debuts with 'Always Summer' video featuring Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI: Bira 91, the fastest-growing beer brand in the world, released its debut video ‘Always Summer’ featuring Gen Z favourite Indian musician Prateek Kuhad. The video illustrates Past Summers, Summer 2020 and Future Summers with a story capturing the moments with the loved ones and the hopes to bring alive a warm feeling of summer in 2021.

The beautiful track by Prateek Kuhad is exclusively commissioned for this music video and is featured, as it’s main background score. The theme of the video portrays summer as an attitude and with the right company and the right beer by one’s side, any day & every day can be lived like one’s first chill summer moment. Even while enjoying the carefree and happy mid-summer days with our friends while drinking Bira 91 Blonde Summer Lager in the past or making the best of our time indoors with our loved ones in Summer 2020 or hoping to celebrate our summers outdoor like we always have, Bira 91 Blonde Summer Lager has always been a part our summers making it more cool and refreshing.

To make up for the summer of 2020, Bira 91 has gotten into the summer mood early with their Blonde Summer Lager, the beer that will always make you feel like you’re enjoying the summer- irrespective of what time of the year it actually is! Unlike any other Lager, Bira 91’s Blonde Summer Lager’s fruity aroma of tangerines, melons, strawberries and passion fruit makes it much more than just a beer, it’s a lifestyle, a state of mind, a feeling that helps you savor the taste of sunshine just by having a pint.

Commenting on the video, Deepak Sinha, VP Marketing, Bira 91 said “Bira 91 ‘Always Summer’ video is a hopeful effort to manifest that with the right beer by your side, every moment can be just like those fun-filled summer moments. This music video is an attempt to show the world that there is hope for a better and safer tomorrow where everyone can make memories by being together. We want to visually emote and instill the feeling of joy, warmth, good cheer & hope through the different moments.”