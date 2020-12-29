For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  29 Dec 2020 17:55 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Aryaana G feels 'super comfortable' working with Rapper O.T. Genasis

MUMBAI: Aryaana G who recently shifted her base from Mumbai to Los Angeles and signed up with Collabtribe, a live events and experiential marketing firm, co-founded by Hardik Zaveri and Alaanna Panday, to focus on her music career. Recently the singer dropped a single “Stockholm Syndrome” teaming up with American rapper and songwriter O.T. Genasis.

The 21-year-old singer shared that the idea for the song came to her when she was 16. She was flummoxed with making a decision and while discussing this with a friend, it made her realize how everyone has both a good and bad side. Stockholm syndrome is defined as “feelings of trust or affection felt in many cases of kidnapping or hostage-taking by a victim toward a captor”. “In the case of this song, the concept is brought about by exposing duality within oneself. It’s about having two sides to one personality (i.e. your light side vs your dark side). While you feel trapped and suppressed by this “dark” side, you can’t help but also feel affection and love towards it; it’s what makes you, you”.

Sharing the kind of bond, she shared with Rapper O.T. Genasis, “It was great working with someone of his calibre. He made me feel super comfortable and is extremely easy to work with. He’s a brilliant artist and I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him for my launch”.

A self-taught musician, Aryaana G inherited her passion for music from her parents who've raised her listening to the likes of Eagles and Beatles. She has always been musically inclined and picked up the piano at age 8. “I think I've always known this is what I want to do with my life and am so excited to have finally launched my first single at the age of 20”.

“My main inspiration comes from the people in my life. My inner circle is filled with people pursuing what they love and for me music is my obsession. It's the thing that drives me the most, I don't think I could do anything else”, shared the singer.

Aryaana G is hoping to launch a complete album next year with a lot more exciting collaboration.

Stockholm Syndrome Aryaana G rapper O.T. Genasis
