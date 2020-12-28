For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Dec 2020

Take a trip to Neha Kakkar's 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol judge-singer Neha Kakkar seems to have ushered a new age of publicity in the world of Indian pop music which has been unprecedented, by tying up events in real life with her musical career.

She has managed to keep the energy and vibe going throughout her track. There have been many new faces coming into the industry, but Neha Kakkar has remained constant. Her fan base is increasing day by day.

Goa Beach

“Goa Beach” was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar, penned and music by Tony Kakkar featuring Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan and Kat Kristian. The song has reached more than 368M views on YouTube.

Jinke Liye

“Jinke Liye” is from the album “Jaani Ve” and sung by Neha Kakkar featuring Jaani. The music for this song is composed by B Praak. The video director for this song is Arvindr Khaira. The song has received 132M views on YouTube.

Diamond Da Challa

“Diamond Da Challa” was sung by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma, penned by Vicky Sandhu and music by Rajat Nagpal. The song has more than 38M views on YouTube.

Taaron Ke Shehar

“Taaron Ke Shehar” was sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal features Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal, written, Composer and Music by Jaani. The song has crossed 290M views on YouTube under T-Series.

Ex Calling

“Ex Calling” was sung by Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar written by Babbu, featuring Avneet Kaur.

Nehu Ka Vyah

Neha has been surprising her fans with one announcement after another. Neha and Rohanpreet Singh met on the sets of her song "Nehu Ka Vyah" which was a wedding-themed music video. They kick off wedding festivities with songs straight out of fairytales. The music video has received more than 90M views on YouTube and has over 400,000 Reels been created with it. The song was sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, written and composed by Neha Kakkar.

The couple will reportedly have a registered marriage on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. An invitation card of their wedding reception was recently leaked online. As per the invite, the reception will be held on October 26 at The Amaltas, in Mohali, Punjab. The couple went on a honeymoon to Dubai.

Khyaal Rakhya Kar

After getting married to Rohanpreet in October, the singer shocked everyone when she posted a picture flaunting her baby bump. Her fans were elated to know that Neha is all set to embark on a new journey and congratulated the duo on the good news. However, all this was a publicity stunt for their new song titled "Khyaal Rakhya Kar”. That's some labour of love for quick publicity!

"Khyaal Rakhya Kar” was sung by Neha and has been penned by Babbu with music by Rajat Nagpal. The song has been produced by Anshul Garg, directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

