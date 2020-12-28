List of Darshan Raval’s 2020 song release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s 2020 was a successful one!

Darshan Raval is an Indian singer, actor, composer whose songs are perfect to groove to and have a little dance session. His music is something that has kept our spirits high this year and we are all here for it. He has had a successful year when it comes to music. He has had hits after hits and has no plans to take a break. His style and fashion sense also go very well with his music and makes him a fashion icon as well. He has got it all.

Here are a few of his popular 2020 hits that you will fall in love with:

“Mehrama”

Crooned by Darshan Raval & Antara Mitra, written by Irshad Kamil and music by Pritam, the mood of the song is emotional and sets a melancholic vibe. The song has 86M views on YouTube.

'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.

“Asal Mein”

The song has 118 views on YouTube. “Asal Mein” was about Love that works in all kind of ways. The song was sung and composed by Darshan Raval and penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

“Bhula Dunga”

The song has 97M views. The song was sung and composed by Darshan Raval, written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma.

“Saari Ki Saari”

The song has reached 9M views, written and composed by Darshan Raval. The track was sung by Darshan Raval and Asees Kaur

“Tere Naal”

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents Bhushan Kumar's "Tere Naal". This new romantic song features and is sung by Tulsi Kumar & Darshan Raval. The music is composed by Darshan Raval and lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini & Gautam G Sharma.

“Ek Tarfa”

True love is never about possession. Unrequited love is definitely killing yourself without dying. Most of us have gone through this despair some time in life. Darshan Raval lives this experience with his latest single “EK Tarfa”. The song has reached 97M views, sung and composer by Darshan Raval, penned by Youngveer and Music produced by Anmol Daniel.

“Judaiyaan”

“Mujhe Peene Do”

Darshan Raval's "Mujhe Peene Do" is that perfect evening mood song. Written by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G. Sharma. The song has 39M views. This is the second song of the album.

“Barsaat”

Rain & Darshan Raval song are made for each other. The album would be incomplete without a rain song. Let yourself get drenched in this perfect rain song with a twist of separation. Written by Rashmi Virag, the song has 4M views. This is the third song of the album.

“Main Kisi Aur Ka”

Every lover holds special memories of the long-lost beloved. Get ready for an emotional ride once again with this unforgettable song by Darshan Raval ft. Heli Daruwala. The song has 47M views on YouTube, this is the forth song of the album.

Separation is like a double-edged sword. It not only breaks your heart but also creates a void that no other person can substitute. Judaiyaan is an emotionally charged song by Darshan Raval & Shreya Ghoshal and beautifully penned by Rashmi Virag that will make you explore the world of love and separation. The song has 31M views on YouTube, and is the last song of the album.