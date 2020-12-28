Kirti Kulhari and Armaan Malik take a break from social media

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari and singer Armaan Malik announced a temporary break from social media.
"Well, it's time for a little break from social media... All you people, have a beautiful end to 2020 and see u in 2021. Thank you for all the love for #criminaljustice," Kirti wrote on her verified Instagram.
Sharing a few photographs from her latest web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, the actress added: "Leaving you all with these pictures from #Criminaljustice #behindcloseddoors. The only time in the show I actually dressed up and did some real make up. P.S - I absolutely loooove going no-make up for camera @goldandglittr
#happynewyear."
Singer Armaan Malik also shared the news of his temporary break from social media. He wrote on the verified Twitter account: "Going off social media for a bit. love you guys a lot, speak soon."
In a separate tweet, the singer hinted at a surprise for fans in the new year 2021. He wrote: "I cannot wait to show you all the stuff I have in store for y'all in 2021."
Source: IANS
