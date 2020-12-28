For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Dec 2020 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Get LITT this New Year Eve with MTV Beats’ power packed musical fiesta

MUMBAI: 2020 is inching closer to a wrap...finally... and a New Year brimming with fresh hope (teamed up with masks and sanitisers of course) awaits us. While the possibility of plans of clubbing and late night outdoor parties, seem bleak this New Year’s eve, worry not as MTV Beats is here with the most LITT line-up to pump up your house parties. This time, choose comfort over crowds, home musical jams over traffic jams, and dance your heart out as you bid goodbye to the overwhelming year that 2020 has been.

Here are the hooks to look out for during NYE on MTV Beats –

MTV Beats Top 20 of 2020

Get ready to jive with the official countdown of the year’s biggest and most loved tracks across films and non-film genres. The countdown will be basis the song performance on music platforms and box office collections coupled with public voting through VOOT. Tune in to MTV Beats on 31st December at 8 AM, 10 AM, 1-3 PM, 5 PM and 1st January 2021at 9 AM, 12- 2 PM, 6 PM to witness the musical marathon.

Punjabi Beats Top 10 of 2020

No house party is complete without some Punjabi tadka. From Diljit’s soothing vocals to Badshah’s peppy numbers, treat your ears to the ultimate party lifters as MTV Beats offers the Top 10 Punjabi songs of the Year. Catch the same on 31st December 2020 at 11 AM, 4:30 PM and 1st January 2021 at 11 AM, 4:30 PM and get rolling.

MTV Beats Discover Top 10 of 2020

While dance till you drop is the norm on NYE, some of us seek respite in some melancholic and soulful independent tracks. This time, MTV Beats has that covered as well with the Top 10 songs from the independent music space, discovered on MTV Beats. Lend a ear on 31stDecember 2020 at 12 PM, 3 PM and 1st January 2021 at 2 PM and set your own mood to welcome 2021 in your own style.

MTV BEATS House Party With DJ Chetas

And last but not the least, all we need is a DJ to spice up our evenings further. Besides the above line up, MTV Beats also brings House Party mix sets, especially crafted for NYE celebrations by the OG DJ Chetas. So, put on your dancing shoes and vibe with his top picks of the year GOAT, Naach Meri Rani, Haan Mein Galat, Born to Shine, Shayad, Butterfly, Genda Phool, Kurta Pajama, Burj Khalifa, Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, and many more! Tune-in to MTV Beats House Party with DJ Chetas on 31st December 2020 at 8 PM to 1 AM and 1st January 2021 at 8 PM to 1 AM and welcome 2021, DJ Chetas’ style!

Tune-into MTV Beats this New Years to witness the greatest house party playlist and make sure to dance your way into 2021!

Games