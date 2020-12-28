AR Rahman's mother passes away

Mumbai: Kareema Begum, the mother of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, passed away in the city due to age-related ailments. Mourning her demise, Rahman, posted a photo of her on his verified Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Commenting on his tweet, celebrities from the world of music and cinema expressed condolences.
"Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with inner strength, inner resilience, and belief .. that I have seen and admired for a long. Stay strong, my friend," commented director Shekhar Kapur.
"Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma's wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts" tweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur.
"Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul," expressed singer Shreya Ghoshal.
"Sending you love and strength @arrahman sir," shared actress Aahana Kumra.
Kareema Begum was the wife of noted Malayalam music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan aka RK Shekhar, who passed away in 1976. She is survived by her son Rahman and daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri and Fathima Shekhar.
Source: IANs
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more
MUMBAI: Singer Alanis Morissette has opened up on how Christmas carols change her mood. "I have a seasonal affect thing, so as soon as it gets dark...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singers have been releasing non-film singles over the years, but 2020 saw an increasing number of artistes explore the indie scene...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol judge-singer Neha Kakkar seems to have ushered a new age of publicity in the world of Indian pop music which has been...read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s 2020 was a successful one! Darshan Raval is an Indian singer, actor, composer whose songs are perfect to groove to and have a...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and...read more