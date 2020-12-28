For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Dec 2020 19:17 |  By RnMTeam

AR Rahman's mother passes away

Mumbai: Kareema Begum, the mother of Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, passed away in the city due to age-related ailments. Mourning her demise, Rahman, posted a photo of her on his verified Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Commenting on his tweet, celebrities from the world of music and cinema expressed condolences.

"Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with inner strength, inner resilience, and belief .. that I have seen and admired for a long. Stay strong, my friend," commented director Shekhar Kapur.

"Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma's wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts" tweeted singer Harshdeep Kaur.

"Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul," expressed singer Shreya Ghoshal.

"Sending you love and strength @arrahman sir," shared actress Aahana Kumra.

Kareema Begum was the wife of noted Malayalam music composer Rajagopala Kulashekharan aka RK Shekhar, who passed away in 1976. She is survived by her son Rahman and daughters AR Reihana, Ishrath Qadri and Fathima Shekhar.

Source: IANs

Tags
AR Rahman mother Best Singer Harshdeep Kaur
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2020

AR Rahman: It's not like I sit on my chair and magic happens

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman feels it is very important to keep reinventing. For that, he says, he keeps on challenging himself because after sometime the magic fades and the brain becomes numb.

read more
News | 30 Nov 2020

AR Rahman is BAFTA Breakthrough India ambassador

MUMBAI: Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman has been roped in as ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India. "I am happy to be working with BAFTA to discover some of the amazing talent that India has to offer in film, games and television," Rahman said.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Darshan Raval opens up on his new romantic track 'Main kisi aur ka'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Main kisi aur ka, and describes it as a soulful romantic track.After Judaiyaan, Mujhe peene do and Maa from his debut album, Judaiyaan, Darshan released his latest track Main kisi aur ka, which also features actress Heli Daruwala.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Yo Yo Honey Singh launches singer Ipsitaa in 'First kiss'

MUMBAI: Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to launch a new singer Ipsitaa in the upcoming single titled First kiss.

read more
News | 17 Nov 2020

Kapil Sharma's name inked on singer Oye Kunaal's hand, here's why

MUMBAI: Singer Oye Kunaal is fond of new tattoos. However, one tattoo stands out. It is the name of comedian Kapil Sharma inked on his right hand.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alanis Morissette finds some of the Christmas carols 'devastating'

MUMBAI: Singer Alanis Morissette has opened up on how Christmas carols change her mood. "I have a seasonal affect thing, so as soon as it gets dark...read more

2
2020 Wrap: Bollywood singers get hooked to non-film songs

MUMBAI: Bollywood singers have been releasing non-film singles over the years, but 2020 saw an increasing number of artistes explore the indie scene...read more

3
Take a trip to Neha Kakkar's 2020

MUMBAI: Indian Idol judge-singer Neha Kakkar seems to have ushered a new age of publicity in the world of Indian pop music which has been...read more

4
List of Darshan Raval’s 2020 song release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s 2020 was a successful one! Darshan Raval is an Indian singer, actor, composer whose songs are perfect to groove to and have a...read more

5
Shaan lends voice to 'Keymon Ache' title track

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games