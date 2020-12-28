Alanis Morissette finds some of the Christmas carols 'devastating'

MUMBAI: Singer Alanis Morissette has opened up on how Christmas carols change her mood.
"I have a seasonal affect thing, so as soon as it gets dark at five pm my mood (changes)," she said during a chat show, reports AceShowbiz.
Once the holiday season begins, she even finds some of the festive tunes "devastating".
"The chord changes in some of the Christmas songs are really actually really devastating," she said.
"I notice it in my kids' faces. I'll start playing Christmas songs and something happens (to me). My mum used to have to pull over to the side of the road when so many of the Christmas carols were being played because I would get really emotional -- like existential ache," she added.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more
MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singers have been releasing non-film singles over the years, but 2020 saw an increasing number of artistes explore the indie scene...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol judge-singer Neha Kakkar seems to have ushered a new age of publicity in the world of Indian pop music which has been...read more
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s 2020 was a successful one! Darshan Raval is an Indian singer, actor, composer whose songs are perfect to groove to and have a...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan has lent his voice to the title track of kids show, Keymon Ache. He says kids' genre remains to be unexplored and...read more
MUMBAI: 2020 is inching closer to a wrap...finally... and a New Year brimming with fresh hope (teamed up with masks and sanitisers of course) awaits...read more