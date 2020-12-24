For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Dec 2020 14:02

Turning a slang into a defying call for unity: 'I'm a Chinkey' out now

MUMBAI: Rapper Big Deal aka Samir Mohanty releases a new track today titled I’m a Chinkey’ ft. G’nie in association with Most Wanted Records. The track is the second single by Rapper Big Deal from his upcoming debut album.

The term ‘Chinkey’ or ‘Chinky’ is known as a derogatory term faced by Asians. The song, however, flips the term on its head by owning the term with a music video showcasing men and women from the seven sister states facing prejudice in everyday situations. By declaring himself as ‘A Chinkey’, the song seeks to be a unifying cry that we are all Indian, human beings with the same flesh and bone just like everyone in the world. By calling himself as ‘Chinkey’ the rapper seeks to create a change in people’s perspective by re-claiming the word and denouncing generational racism.

Alongside the social awareness of the song, the track in itself is a heart-thumping blend of desi rap with a lyrical nuance that beautifully puts the message across. The track also features one of the most talented and popular rappers from North East as well, Mizoram born Zonunmawia Fanai aka Rapper ‘G’nie’ spitting bars that reflect about identity and empowerment.

Rapper Big Deal has faced many moments in his life where his nationality was questioned and his music over the years has brought to light the stereotypes he’s faced. Being Japanese-Indian, the song ‘I’m A Chinkey’ is especially personal to him and he commented saying, “I've been called this word my entire life. In small towns & in big cities. By strangers & by friends. I've been quiet about it & I've had fights about it. Finally, I've embraced it & I'm about to tell you our story by flipping the same word that demeans us into empowering us. This is for the entire Asian community around the world”

Rapper G’nie, also shared about working on the track and the emotion behind it, “Rapper Big Deal and I have been great friends from the time we were in Bangalore together and both of us have gone through racism first-hand to be talking about it in this song. When Big Deal approached me to do the song, it only felt right and natural. A collab between us was pending for a while and the fans were asking for it too, so, we had to do it for them”

Shantanu Pujari, VP at Most Wanted Records added saying, “Big Deal and G’nie have a real sense of creating a track that has so much power to bring change and creating a positive perspective. The song is the anthem of North East and we are glad to represent the North East through him. Most Wanted Records are glad to see it come to life”

‘I’m a Chinkey’ is a celebration of who we are inside and owing our identity. Watch the video now

