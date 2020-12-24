Tanzeel Khan releases 'Nachdi Tu' featuring Unnati Malharkar - The song promises to make you groove on its peppy beats

MUMBAI:Singer-lyricist and social media content creator Tanzeel Khan released his fifth original song, ‘Nachdi tu’ on 21st December 2020 featuring social media influencer Unnati Malharkar. Nachdi Tu will make Tanzeel’s fans groove on its peppy beats .

The songs composed in the past by Tanzeel devoted to love, care and trust, but for the very first time, he came up with a peppier composition to ensure that no one can sit straight when ‘Nachdi tu’ plays. The song was launched on the creator’s Youtube channel and choreographed by one of his closest friends and social media influencer Unnati Malharkar who is known for her dance video on her youtube channel and has thousands of followers on instagram.

Since the launch, Nachdi Tu has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. The song has already crossed more than 8 lakh views and 123k likes on youtube and is trending on social media channels as well. Tanzeel and Unnati are managed by NOFILTR Group, India's first influencer incubators with more than 50 content creators exclusively signed with the company.

‘Nachdi tu’ is Tanzeel’s fifth original composition. The beats of the songs will make you forget everything with its soothing melody. Tanzeel’s first song, Dilli Ki Ladki, released in March 2020 has garnered nearly 7.8 million views on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about the song, Tanzeel said, “I am very excited for the song and already overwhelming by the response received by the public. I tried my best to put all my efforts and determination to get the peppier song which I have never tried before. I believe that this song will be counted as one of the best dance songs in the 2020 list. Unnati also choreographed and got her best moves in the song and I really enjoyed working with her .”

Excited about being a part of Tanzeel’s latest track, Unnati said, “Tanzeel and I are good friends and working with him was such a pleasure and fun at the same time. He is an amazing singer and I am looking forward to the success of the release. I’m very excited to see the audience reaction to ‘ Nachdi Tu’. So far, they have been our greatest support and I will continue to entertain them with such exciting projects.”

You can checkout Tanzeel’s previous tracks below: