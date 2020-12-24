Message and emotion of "Kaun Tujhe" was something we could relate to: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi can’t keep calm!

After unveiling new version of “The Christmas” singer Jonita Gandhi has recreated another beautiful Hindi-English song “Kaun Tujhe (Finding The Light)” along with Arjun. The music of the new track is produced by Arjun while lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, Arjun, Jonita Gandhi.

Excited about the release Jonita shared, “We both connected to the vibe of the song and that connect plays a huge role in expression and creativity. We tried to maintain the essence of the song itself while infusing our own style into this version with English verses”. Arjun wrote the lyrics to his verses while she wrote the lyrics to hers. “The messaging and emotion of the song was something we both felt we could relate to”.

Further, talking about the good thing about 2020 was that she was able to spend a lot more time with her family than she has been able to over the last few years of living in India. The “Main Tumhara” singer is eternally grateful for that opportunity. Earlier in the year, her brother got married, so she was at home for all of the festivities.

Then with the extended lockdown, she was fortunate to be able to go home and spend a few months with her family, which wouldn’t have otherwise been possible without taking time off from work. “I won’t forget how crazy this year has been and will cherish the quality time I was able to spent with my parents and brother this summer”.

The singer dedicates “Memories” by Maroon 5 to 2020!