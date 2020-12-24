For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Dec 2020 13:37 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Message and emotion of "Kaun Tujhe" was something we could relate to: Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi can’t keep calm!

After unveiling new version of “The Christmas” singer Jonita Gandhi has recreated another beautiful Hindi-English song “Kaun Tujhe (Finding The Light)” along with Arjun. The music of the new track is produced by Arjun while lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, Arjun, Jonita Gandhi.

Excited about the release Jonita shared, “We both connected to the vibe of the song and that connect plays a huge role in expression and creativity. We tried to maintain the essence of the song itself while infusing our own style into this version with English verses”. Arjun wrote the lyrics to his verses while she wrote the lyrics to hers. “The messaging and emotion of the song was something we both felt we could relate to”.

Further, talking about the good thing about 2020 was that she was able to spend a lot more time with her family than she has been able to over the last few years of living in India. The “Main Tumhara” singer is eternally grateful for that opportunity. Earlier in the year, her brother got married, so she was at home for all of the festivities.

Then with the extended lockdown, she was fortunate to be able to go home and spend a few months with her family, which wouldn’t have otherwise been possible without taking time off from work. “I won’t forget how crazy this year has been and will cherish the quality time I was able to spent with my parents and brother this summer”.

The singer dedicates “Memories” by Maroon 5 to 2020!

Tags
Jonita Gandhi Kaun Tujhe Manoj Muntashir Main tumhara
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2020

Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring David Joseph and Alok Merwin. ‘This Christmas’ was originally sung by the great RnB/Soul artist Donny Hathaway.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali: 'I will definitely try my hand at acting'

MUMBAI: Singer Dhvani Bhanushali says she plans to join films in a few years, after learning the craft of acting. Before that, she wants to establish herself as a pop music icon.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2020

Gajendra Verma gets into action mode for new music video

MUMBAI: Singer Gajendra Verma says he had fun throwing punches and performing air kicks for his new music video.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2020

Official music video of 'Ab Aaja' sung by Gajendra Verma, Jonita Gandhi out !

MUMBAI: Check out the most awaited music video of the song 'Ab Aaja' sung by Gajendra Verma and Jonita Gandhi featuring Priyanka Khera Watch here:

read more
News | 23 Sep 2020

Gajendra Verma, Jonita Gandhi's latest musical treat 'Ab Aaja'; leaves fans awe-struck

Gajendra Verma seems to be in a zone of delivering back to back hits. His latest release ‘Ab Aaja’ has caused quite a stir amongst fans. It takes listeners back to the melodious journey of his initial track 'Emptiness' which has secured a permanent place in the hearts of people.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Mumbai promotes a green Christmas with Santa Ka Naya Jhola

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Christmas with Santa Kread more

News
Further restrictions announced by Matt Hancock will destroy sectors hardest hit by the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comments on further restrictions announced tread more

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Raveena Mehta, the official female voice of Rahul Jain’s composition ‘Keh Na Saku’

MUMBAI: Despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s independent artists have ensured to spread a great source of hope, positivity, and...read more

2
Merger of five film Media units through Rationalization of infrastructure, manpower and other resources

MUMBAI: With more than 3000 films produced in a year, India is the largest film producer in the world with an industry led by the private sector.read more

3
Tanzeel Khan releases 'Nachdi Tu' featuring Unnati Malharkar - The song promises to make you groove on its peppy beats

MUMBAI:Singer-lyricist and social media content creator Tanzeel Khan released his fifth original song, ‘Nachdi tu’ on 21st December 2020 featuring...read more

4
Indie Label arthjam, launches its first single "Nazraan Ve"

MUMBAI: Brainchild of former ad professional Anshu Sharma, Arthjam a creative collective is ready to launch its first single “Nazraan Ve” on 24th...read more

5
Rohan Solomon & Bindu Subramanium on one of the most celebrated Christmas Carols- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

MUMBAI: The Delhi-based power balladeer's love for pop-choruses has been as well known as his reputation of being a 'conscious songwriter'. After an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games