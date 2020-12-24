For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Dec 2020 13:44

Merger of five film Media units through Rationalization of infrastructure, manpower and other resources

MUMBAI: With more than 3000 films produced in a year, India is the largest film producer in the world with an industry led by the private sector. The Government, in its commitment to support the films sector, has decided to merge four of its film media units, namely Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children’s Film Society, India with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) Ltd.by expanding the Memorandum of Articles of Association of NFDC, which will then carry out all the activities hitherto performed by them.The merger of Film Media Units under one corporation will lead to convergence of activities & resources and better coordination, thereby ensuring synergy & efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit.

Films Division, a subordinate office of M/o I&B, was established in 1948, primarily to produce documentaries and news magazines for publicity of Government programmes and cinematic record of Indian history.

Children’s Film Society, India, an autonomous organisation, was founded in 1955 under the Societies Act with the specific objective of providing children and young people value-based entertainment through the medium of films.

National Film Archives of India, a subordinate office of M/o I&B, was established as a media unit in 1964 with the primary objective of acquiring and preserving Indian cinematic heritage.

While undertaking this exercise of convergence, interests of the employees of all the concerned Media Units will be fully taken care and no employee will be retrenched.

The umbrella organization, NFDC, consequentupon the merger of Film Media Units will be uniquely placed with regard to promotion, production & preservation of filmic content - all under one management. The vision of the new entity will be to ensure balanced and focused development of Indian cinema in all its genres- feature films, including films /content for the OTT platforms, children’s content, animation, short films and documentaries.

The merger of Film Media Units under a single corporation will lead to synergy amongst the various activities with better and efficient utilization of existing infrastructure and manpower. This will lead to reduction in duplication of activities and direct savings to the exchequer.

