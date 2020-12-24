For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Dec 2020 17:36

Indie Label arthjam, launches its first single "Nazraan Ve"

MUMBAI: Brainchild of former ad professional Anshu Sharma, Arthjam a creative collective is ready to launch its first single “Nazraan Ve” on 24th December 2020. The track is a collaboration between Anshu Sharma, famous Bollywood lyricist Shellee who has several hit albums from Dev-D to Udta Punjab and an established playback singer Anirudh Bhola of ‘Sanam Re’ fame.

Speaking about the song Shellee says, “Anshu, challenged me to write a song that is philosophical, deep yet identifiable and simple. A couplet that has the potential of becoming an idiom. Something, that’s timelessness like a great poem. And that’s how Nazraan Ve was born. I am delighted that today we have independent music avenues that encourage us to write while remaining true to our craft”.

Musician and playback singer Anirudh Bhola emerged as a natural collaborator. Even he was looking for something that has the soul of a Sufi but not as detached and aloof. In his words, “As a music director I always feel inspired to create music for well crafted and measured words. ‘Nazraan Ve’ is is that and so much more. The music just followed the words, the rhyme and the feel of it. I received my validation when Amitabh Bhattacharya, who happens to be a common friend, liked it instantly and has been nudging us to release the song ever since.”

The music video has been directed by Anshu Sharma. Shot in the backdrop of biking excursion to Ladakh. The visuals captures breath-taking landscape that seamlessly blend music, poetry and panoramic scenery to create a soul stirring plot. Talking about the inspiration Anshu says “Poetry can be the guiding light one seeks. I always felt the need to develop a platform dedicated to poetry given the emotional fabric of our nation.”

The song releases on all popular music platforms and the music video would be available on social media sites from 24th December, 2020.

For the Full Song and Music Video, Click on:

