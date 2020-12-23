For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2020 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music India partners with Epic Games to feature Indian rapper Raftaar in new 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite campaign

MUMBAI: Sony Music India and Epic Games have announced a new partnership, featuring music from renowned Indian rapper and music composer, Raftaar, in Fortnite’s latest campaign the ‘Bhangra Boogie Cup’ - an in-game competition targeting the mobile gaming community in India, which begins on December 20.

Raftaar new original music track titled 'Click Pow Get Down', due for wide release by Sony Music India on December 29, will also be available to unlock as an award for Bhangra Boogie Cup winners in the game. Gamers can also purchase the song in the Fortnite in-game item shop from the December 30. Bhangra Boogie Cup is the first collaboration between an Indian artist and Fortnite.

"Our partnership with Epic Games offers new opportunities for our artists to reach fans by fusing two great sources of entertainment together,” said Rajat Kakar, Managing Director, Sony Music India. “Raftaar's 'Click Pow Get Down' is a song packed with energy and positivity, and we’re excited to see the response from gamers."

Raftaar signed an exclusive recording agreement with Sony Music India in July earlier this year, alongside a new partnership with his independent label Kalamkaar, which is home to young hip-hop, rap, pop and EDM talent from the country. A renowned rapper, producer, television personality and music entrepreneur, Raftaar is credited for creating a benchmark for Indian rap and hip-hop.

"I can't wait to present the track to Indian gamers and partnering with Epic Games is a great way to wind 2020 up,” added Raftaar. “I hope to make an impact with the song that has been created keeping the spirit of Fortnite in mind!"

Bhangra Boogie Cup is the first collaboration between an Indian artist and Fortnite and is the latest in a series of partnerships between Sony Music and Epic Games.

Tags
Raftaar Sony Music India music
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2020

Meet India'a Pop Sensation, Dhvani Bhanushali

MUMBAI: India’s pop princess, Dhvani Bhanushali began her musical journey 3 years ago, at the mere age of 17, and has come a long way since. In a short span of just 3 years, the pop star has shot to fame, with several chartbusters under her belt.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

BEC unveils debut remix compilation on Eponymous label

MUMBAI: A rising name within the techno landscape, Brighton-born BEC has been breezing through career milestones at break-neck speed, subsequently launching her own eponymous label earlier this year.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Punjabi singer Jasmeet Jay releases new romantic single 'Dil Ni Lagna'

MUMBAI: Delhi based Punjabi singer Jasmeet Jay has recently released his new single called 'Dil Ni Lagna'. This song was recorded and shot this year during covid. To this Jasmeet shares, "I had recorded this song around 10 months ago and wanted to shoot it with a good concept.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Ed Sheeran hints he is bringing new music 'very soon'

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran has been on a break for a while, and it seems like he is ready to release his new music soon.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali: 2020 has been a great teacher

MUMBAI: Looking back at 2020, singer Dhvani Bhanushali says that she is content with her work, and the year turned out to be a great teacher. In the last few months, she unveiled quite a few singles, including the recently released "Nayan", which has crossed 50 million views.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring...read more

2
Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey. The singer just dropped her new Netflix documentary...read more

3
Rohan Solomon & Bindu Subramanium on one of the most celebrated Christmas Carols- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

MUMBAI: The Delhi-based power balladeer's love for pop-choruses has been as well known as his reputation of being a 'conscious songwriter'. After an...read more

4
Punjabi singer Jasmeet Jay releases new romantic single 'Dil Ni Lagna'

MUMBAI: Delhi based Punjabi singer Jasmeet Jay has recently released his new single called 'Dil Ni Lagna'. This song was recorded and shot this year...read more

5
BEC unveils debut remix compilation on Eponymous label

MUMBAI: A rising name within the techno landscape, Brighton-born BEC has been breezing through career milestones at break-neck speed, subsequently...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games