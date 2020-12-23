For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2020 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Raveena Mehta, the official female voice of Rahul Jain’s composition ‘Keh Na Saku’

MUMBAI: Despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s independent artists have ensured to spread a great source of hope, positivity, and entertainment through their various artform. One such artist is singer Raveena Mehta who has contributed some wonderful songs to add to their playlist. Raveena has worked with renowned artists like Avitesh Shrivastava, Rishi Rich, Rishabh Kant, and Asad Shabbir. This is the first time she has collaborated with the phenomenal Rahul Jain as they release the official female track of Rahul Jain’s hit song Keh Na Saku.

When we asked Raveena about the song and the music video she said, “This has been a wonderful project to work on. Rahul and I met in 2018 and stayed in touch, I’m glad that we were able to work on something remotely. When I heard Keh Na Saku for the first time, I fell in love with it. The overall experience working with Rahul was brilliant and I look forward to more collaborations with him.”

The music video was shot in the streets of London Notting-hill, as its quaint surroundings suit the soul of the song. This song will be launched on Raveena’s YouTube channel on the 23rd of December.

Tags
Singer Raveena Mehta Rahul Jain Youtube
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2020

Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring David Joseph and Alok Merwin. ‘This Christmas’ was originally sung by the great RnB/Soul artist Donny Hathaway.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Neha Kakkar’s “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar released her single titled “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” on Tuesday.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Singer Zara Khan says 'Nayi Dhoop' is the right combination of everything

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Zara Khan who is mostly known for her song “Jogan” is back with another new track “Nayi Dhoop” for the movie “Unpaused”, which is an Amazon Original Movie.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Lyricist Deepak Jeswal dropped first romantic ghazal 'Tere Qareeb'

MUMBAI: Song lyricist Deepak Jeswal, finally got to bring his ghazal into life. He dropped his first ghazal “Tere Qareeb”, the song that was beautifully sung by Archita Bhattacharya and Arnab Chatterjee which used all live instruments during recording.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey. The singer just dropped her new Netflix documentary...read more

2
Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring...read more

3
Neha Kakkar’s “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar released her single titled “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” on Tuesday. The latest track, which features Neha and husband Rohanpreet...read more

4
BTS music video to hit 700M YouTube views

MUMBAI: The music video of Dynamite, K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Dec 18....read more

5
Lyricist Deepak Jeswal dropped first romantic ghazal 'Tere Qareeb'

MUMBAI: Song lyricist Deepak Jeswal, finally got to bring his ghazal into life. He dropped his first ghazal “Tere Qareeb”, the song that was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games