For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2020 22:34 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Rappers 7Bantai'Z brings retro Bollywood in 'Meter Down'

MUMBAI: Dharavi rappers 7Bantai'Z dropped a Retro 80's Mumbai vibe song “Meter Down”, featuring rapper Kaam Bhaari.

Rappers Mr. Scam, Crackpot, Yoku B.I.G., Mc Notez, Sid J, Bonz N Ribz of 7Bantai’Z and Kaam Bhaari bring together an eclectic track with an interesting music video having a surprise cameo by the Gully Gang from Gully Boy’s hip-hop artist D’EVIL. The desi rap was composed by AAKASH.

7Bantai'Z have been a rap crew for a long time, sharing about how they create music, “We sit together listen to some music, vibe on it, brainstorm, we do have some disagreements because it’s difficult sometimes to agree on the same thing 7 of us, still at the end we manage to input all the ideas and make a banger”.

Kaam bhaari and 7Bantai'Z were planning to work together from a very long time but didn't get the opportunity but at the end they figured out, “kaam bhaari is a positive and motivating kinda guy it's always fun to vibe and chill with him”.

Speaking about how the cameo by D'EVIL came about for the music video, “When we were writing the script, we were thinking who was the perfect fit for the villain”. They were brainstorming and soon they knew devil was the perfect fit because he always carried this gangster kinda look whenever they met him, and he just did the best, “no other could have done it best”.

The rap gang that began on the streets of Dharavi, 7Bantai’Z have been a crew since they were 13- 14-year olds studying together. They gained inspiration and guidance from famous rap gangs like Dharavi United and Dopeadelicz to learn the nuances of rap, hip-hop and soon the 7 members over the years rose to fame with a number of rap bangers in various languages. From working with Netflix to creating firecracker original songs, many more cool projects are in the pipeline.

Further, 7Bantai'Z reveals they dream to collaborate with AR Rahman. “Music is always about expressing yourself and we love when our fans love when we tell our story, we always take our fans on a journey, a small ride through our life, our hood, our city”. Currently they are working on an ep of 6 songs from the last 5 months they can't wait to put it out and watch the reactions of the audience.

Tags
Dharavi rappers 7Bantai'Z Retro 80 Meter Down Kaam Bhaari
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2020

KAAM BHAARI and SPITFIRE wrap 2020 with their much awaited collab

MUMBAI: IncInk releases AUR KARO by roster artists Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire on a power-packed music production by Head of Music and artist-producer, Rakhis !

read more
News | 29 Jul 2020

Incink Records releases Cypher, Mehfil- E- Hiphop with roaster artists Spitfire, Kaam Bhaari, Slowcheeta and latest signee Devil The Rhymer during lockdown

MUMBAI: IncInk Records is out with two big announcements this lockdown. IncInk's newest signee is the 21-year-old rapper Devil The Rhymer aka Abhay Prasad, the fourth raw talent we discovered back in 2017 while working on the commercial brief that planted the seed of IncInk.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2019

Rapper Kaam Bhaari features in documentary 'Hoop Nation'

MUMBAI: Rapper Kunal Pandagale aka Kaam Bhaari has been featured in the final episode of a lyrical documentary "Hoop Nation".

read more
News | 20 Nov 2019

With Hoop Nation Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire to narrate a story through a track

MUMBAI: Hoop Nation, a first-of-its-kind four-part lyrical documentary series presented by Uber with a culture-driven narrative, Hoop Nation captures four stories across India where basketball is more than just a game.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Ranveer Singh's IncInk Records releases first romantic track with Kaam Bhaari

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, released its first romantic song Mohabbat, written and performed by Kaam Bhaari.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Best apps to download this Christmas on your gadget

MUMBAI: If you've been lucky enough to get a new gadget for Christmas you might need some help gread more

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mako unveils Sophomore album 'Fable' on Ultra music

MUMBAI: After releasing a handful of successful lead singles, Mako finally unveils his sophomore album, Fable, after much anticipation. The deeply...read more

2
Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring...read more

3
Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey. The singer just dropped her new Netflix documentary...read more

4
Sony Music India partners with Epic Games to feature Indian rapper Raftaar in new 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite campaign

MUMBAI: Sony Music India and Epic Games have announced a new partnership, featuring music from renowned Indian rapper and music composer, Raftaar, in...read more

5
Rohan Solomon & Bindu Subramanium on one of the most celebrated Christmas Carols- Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

MUMBAI: The Delhi-based power balladeer's love for pop-choruses has been as well known as his reputation of being a 'conscious songwriter'. After an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games