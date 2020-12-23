Punjabi singer Jasmeet Jay releases new romantic single 'Dil Ni Lagna'

MUMBAI: Delhi based Punjabi singer Jasmeet Jay has recently released his new single called 'Dil Ni Lagna'. This song was recorded and shot this year during covid. To this Jasmeet shares, "I had recorded this song around 10 months ago and wanted to shoot it with a good concept. But due to the pandemic, the earliest we could shoot this song in Dubai was in the month of October." When asked about the song, he added that 'this is a young and peppy romantic number. I am happy that people are loving the song and sending such wonderful messages to me.' The song also features an actor and model from Dubai named Janvi.

Jasmeet started his music career with jingles and then went on to form a band named 'Joshilay' alongwith Julius Packium and Amandeep Singh Jolly. Their song 'Chadke Na Ja' which was directed by noted film director Kabir Khan, had become an instant hit with the youth. Speaking about life of a singer and performer post Covid, Jasmeet mentions that it is a tough time for the all the music and live performance artists. Though events and shows have slowly begun but it will take a long time for things to get normal.