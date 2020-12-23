Neha Kakkar’s “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar released her single titled “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” on Tuesday. The latest track, which features Neha and husband Rohanpreet Singh as expecting parents, is a new version of Neha’s song “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”, which starred former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.
“Khyaal Rakhya Kar” is a perfect follow-up to Neha and Rohanpreet’s single “Nehu Da Vyaah”. In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet’s bond is highlighted from being childhood sweethearts to a married couple, and later Neha playing Rohan’s mother due to a personal tragedy. The duo’s chemistry in all phases of their story is the high point of the video. The music video is trending in #1 and has gained more than 13 Million views on YouTube.
Watch here:
The music of “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” has been composed by Rajat Nagpal. Its release comes days after a picture shared by Neha on her social media handles sparked pregnancy rumours. It later turned out to be a promotional gimmick for the new song.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video, and fell in love. They got married on October 24, after dating each other for a while.
