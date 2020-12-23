For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2020 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar’s “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” trends at #1 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar released her single titled “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” on Tuesday. The latest track, which features Neha and husband Rohanpreet Singh as expecting parents, is a new version of Neha’s song “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”, which starred former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

“Khyaal Rakhya Kar” is a perfect follow-up to Neha and Rohanpreet’s single “Nehu Da Vyaah”. In the video, Neha and Rohanpreet’s bond is highlighted from being childhood sweethearts to a married couple, and later Neha playing Rohan’s mother due to a personal tragedy. The duo’s chemistry in all phases of their story is the high point of the video. The music video is trending in #1 and has gained more than 13 Million views on YouTube.

Watch here:

The music of “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” has been composed by Rajat Nagpal. Its release comes days after a picture shared by Neha on her social media handles sparked pregnancy rumours. It later turned out to be a promotional gimmick for the new song.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh met during the shoot of the “Nehu Da Vyah” music video, and fell in love. They got married on October 24, after dating each other for a while.

Tags
Singer Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Sing Nehu Da Vyah
Related news
News | 23 Dec 2020

Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood. She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring David Joseph and Alok Merwin. ‘This Christmas’ was originally sung by the great RnB/Soul artist Donny Hathaway.

read more
News | 23 Dec 2020

Singer Raveena Mehta, the official female voice of Rahul Jain’s composition ‘Keh Na Saku’

MUMBAI: Despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s independent artists have ensured to spread a great source of hope, positivity, and entertainment through their various artform.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Singer Zara Khan says 'Nayi Dhoop' is the right combination of everything

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Zara Khan who is mostly known for her song “Jogan” is back with another new track “Nayi Dhoop” for the movie “Unpaused”, which is an Amazon Original Movie.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Ed Sheeran drops first song 'Afterglow' after a year

MUMBAI: British pop star Ed Sheeran has released a surprise track titled Afterglow ahead of Christmas.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

top# 5 articles

1
BTS music video to hit 700M YouTube views

MUMBAI: The music video of Dynamite, K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Dec 18....read more

2
Lyricist Deepak Jeswal dropped first romantic ghazal 'Tere Qareeb'

MUMBAI: Song lyricist Deepak Jeswal, finally got to bring his ghazal into life. He dropped his first ghazal “Tere Qareeb”, the song that was...read more

3
Sony Music India partners with Epic Games to feature Indian rapper Raftaar in new 'Bhangra Boogie Cup' Fortnite campaign

MUMBAI: Sony Music India and Epic Games have announced a new partnership, featuring music from renowned Indian rapper and music composer, Raftaar, in...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali: 2020 has been a great teacher

MUMBAI: Looking back at 2020, singer Dhvani Bhanushali says that she is content with her work, and the year turned out to be a great teacher. In the...read more

5
Liam Payne on One Direction: I think we've got a lot more to come

MUMBAI: Singer Liam Payne misses his One Direction bandmates, and thinks there is a lot more to come from the band. The boy band, which also has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games