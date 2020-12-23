For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Dec 2020 13:02 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Jonita Gandhi drops new version of 'The Christmas'; to celebrate holiday season virtually

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is in a festive mood.

She dropped a new version of ‘The Christmas’, a groovy love song with a festive twist featuring David Joseph and Alok Merwin. ‘This Christmas’ was originally sung by the great RnB/Soul artist Donny Hathaway.

The line goes ‘Hang all the mistletoe, I’m gonna get to know you better’, “They’re talking about hanging the mistletoe because when two people meet under mistletoe, they’re supposed to kiss, so that’s a great way to get to know someone”.

Watch here:

The “Jab Tum Pass Ho” singer usually likes to go home to her family in Canada during the holiday season, unless she has work. But this year’s going to be different of course, due to the pandemic, shared Jonita. “I’ll probably celebrate virtually connecting with friends and family, so we all stay safe”.

Over the years Jonita has grown so much in her music and career and the struggles she has faced so far, “Every journey has its ups and downs but without one, we couldn’t ever appreciate the other. There are times where the work-life balance gets really hectic, and like any other career, where insecurities and limitations can get overwhelming. But I’m grateful to be surrounded by wonderful people who help remind me of the great lessons my parents have instilled in me over the years, and for all of the love and support that help get me through those difficult moments. I’m so grateful to be able to pursue my passion and a profession”.

The song is available for streaming on digital platforms.

Singer Jonita Gandhi Jab Tum Pass Ho The Christmas
