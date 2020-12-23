Ariana Grande's new Netflix documentary 'excuse me, i love you' proves just how much how much Mariah Carey means to her

MUMBAI: All Ariana Grande wants for Christmas is to talk about how much she loves Mariah Carey.

The singer just dropped her new Netflix documentary excuse me, i love you, and in addition to the new film taking fans backstage on her Sweetener Tour, Ariana also took a moment to gush over her music idol.

In the film, Ariana gets a call from her manager Scooter Braun who informs her that the "Always Be My Baby" artist wants to make a music video for her holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You," with videos from some of her favorite artists dancing to the track.

Ariana excitedly asks, "Does that mean she likes me?" to which Scooter tells her that Mariah does, indeed, like her very much.

That's when the newly engaged Grammy winner explained just how much the icon means to her.

"It just means a lot to hear from her because my sound was so influenced by her and the '90s pop sound," Ariana explained. "The fact that she thought of me is very soul-shaking. You know what I mean? It just means a lot, as an artist and a fan."

She also shared that she "learned to sing by mimicking her, and Whitney and Beyoncé."

Ariana has long been compared to Mariah, which some people assumed that Mimi did not appreciate after a comment from her ex-husband Nick Cannon stirred up controversy.

"It was like, ‘the next' or ‘the new' Mariah Carey," Nick explained to Vlad TV in 2018. "[And Mariah's like] ‘The f--k does that mean?' I'm the Mariah Carey, why do you need another one? Why do you need the next one?'"

Clearly, however, Mariah and Ariana have much mutual appreciation: The 27 year old even appeared with Jennifer Hudson on Mariah's 2020 Christmas song "Oh Santa!"

Collaborating with Mariah is the perfect present for this super fan.