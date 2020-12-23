For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Dec 2020

Ankit Tiwari's 'Main nahin jaunga' is a heartbreak song for youngsters

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari says his new song, Main nahi jaunga, was created keeping the youth in mind. The song was released on Monday.

" 'Main nahi jaunga' is a beautiful heartbreak track, beautifully written and composed by Aniket Shukla. Singing was more fun as we tried to give it a fresh touch, keeping in mind the musical taste of today's youth. I am sure it'll be loved by the youngsters," said Ankit.

The video of the song is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and it features YouTube sensation Mahesh Keshwala, aka Thugesh, and Anaya Shah.

On appearing in a music video for the first time, Mahesh said: "Initially I was a bit nervous but as things started weaving in I got comfortable. I had a fantastic experience being on the set and I am really glad to be a part of Ankit Tiwari's song."

(Source: IANS)

