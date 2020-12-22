Tips Music's "Mirchi Lagi Toh" is a spicier version of the golden track of the 90s

MUMBAI: The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starer “Coolie No. 1” dropped another song titled “Mirchi Lagi Toh” which released under the prestigious banner of Tips Music.

Both Varun and Sara are acing the signature steps of the famous song in a new style.

It retains the original vocals of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik and is revamped by Lijo George - DJ Chetas. The original song was composed by Anand-Milind and lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Kumar Taurani says “We are happy that Mirchi Lagi Toh got a positive response from fans, who are delighted that the song’s original vocals have been retained in the new version”

Varun Dhawan says “I remember when this song released, it was a birthday party favourite. We used to dance and try to imitate Govinda sir. Now dancing to the song in my film feels great”

Sara Ali Khan says "Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs!".

The remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name has been slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.