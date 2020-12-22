For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2020 15:21 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Music's "Mirchi Lagi Toh" is a spicier version of the golden track of the 90s

MUMBAI: The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starer “Coolie No. 1” dropped another song titled “Mirchi Lagi Toh” which released under the prestigious banner of Tips Music.

Link- http://bit.ly/MirchiLagiTohFullVideo

Both Varun and Sara are acing the signature steps of the famous song in a new style.

It retains the original vocals of Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik and is revamped by Lijo George - DJ Chetas. The original song was composed by Anand-Milind and lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Kumar Taurani says “We are happy that Mirchi Lagi Toh got a positive response from fans, who are delighted that the song’s original vocals have been retained in the new version”

Varun Dhawan says “I remember when this song released, it was a birthday party favourite. We used to dance and try to imitate Govinda sir. Now dancing to the song in my film feels great”

Sara Ali Khan says "Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it’s surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs!".

The remake of the hit 1995 film of the same name has been slated for release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

Tags
Amazon Prime Video Sara Ali Khan music
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2020

Singer Zara Khan says 'Nayi Dhoop' is the right combination of everything

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Zara Khan who is mostly known for her song “Jogan” is back with another new track “Nayi Dhoop” for the movie “Unpaused”, which is an Amazon Original Movie.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

BTS music video to hit 700M YouTube views

MUMBAI: The music video of Dynamite, K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Dec 18. The video surpassed the mark at around on Dec 17, just four months after its release, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

MX TakaTak fame house emerges as a huge success

MUMBAI: Digital content creators thrive on bringing forth engaging and viral content that strikes a chord with the viewers.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Dyro showcases new sound in 'Happiness' Remix

MUMBAI: Renowned for his bass-fuelled electronic masterpieces, Dutch industry heavyweight Dyro is back on the release radar, flaunting the depth of his production prowess with a new style for his funk-infused remix of John K’s ‘Happiness’.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2020

Jandro and Dopebwoy finally unite on 'Only You'

MUMBAI: Dutch rappers Jandro and Dopebwoy have been good friends for a while, and a collaboration between these two huge talents was well overdue.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Zara Khan says 'Nayi Dhoop' is the right combination of everything

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Zara Khan who is mostly known for her song “Jogan” is back with another new track “Nayi Dhoop” for the movie “Unpaused”, which...read more

2
MX TakaTak fame house emerges as a huge success

MUMBAI: Digital content creators thrive on bringing forth engaging and viral content that strikes a chord with the viewers. Pioneering change and...read more

3
JAXX DA FISHWORKS & Dread MC Release 'Truth' via CruCast Compilation

MUMBAI: Japanese DJ/producer JAXX DA FISHWORKS and U.K. musician Dread MC return with ‘Truth’, yet another driving bass house gem to come from both...read more

4
David Guetta drops a video for his Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' rework featuring viral sensation Doggface

MUMBAI: David Guetta and MORTEN delighted the dance community and beyond with a Future Rave remix of Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Dreams’, featuring...read more

5
BTS music video to hit 700M YouTube views

MUMBAI: The music video of Dynamite, K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Dec 18....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games