Singer Zara Khan says 'Nayi Dhoop' is the right combination of everything

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Zara Khan who is mostly known for her song “Jogan” is back with another new track “Nayi Dhoop” for the movie “Unpaused”, which is an Amazon Original Movie.
Talking about the release, “I’m so happy I got to sing this song, it’s a song of hope, and the melody and lyrics go so well together hand in hand, it has the right combination of everything”. This song came to life during the lockdown so the singer thinks its birth apt an original to what the movie is also about as Tanishk Bagchi composed the song and she got to sing during the lockdown, “the way we worked on it was so different because we were all in our homes and on zoom calls not like the way we used to work before going to the studio”. So, the song has all the feelings they have felt during the lockdown as artists and people. Rashmi Virag beautifully wrote the lyrics, simple yet so deep.
Watch here:
Nikkhil Advani called Tanishk and gave him an idea of what he was looking at, he then reached out to her once he composed the song. They dubbed it and instantly the whole team loved it.
The actress made her debut opposite actor Arjun Kapoor in Aurangzeb. She played the lead character in a short film titled Khoj (2018) which had premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 and was also a semi-finalist at The Student Academy Awards 2018. The film got her instant recognition for her powerful performance as a 19-year-old Punjabi girl, who is struggling with the consequences of an arranged marriage with an NRI.
Zara Khan believes receiving an Oscar in the next 5 years. She has got 7 releases next year, film songs and singles. Adding more to it, she also just completed a film directed by Vikas Khanna where she got to share the screen with Shabana Azmi, played as her mother. “It was a wonderful experience and I’m looking forward to acting and singing both in 2021”.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more
MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: Digital content creators thrive on bringing forth engaging and viral content that strikes a chord with the viewers. Pioneering change and...read more
MUMBAI: Japanese DJ/producer JAXX DA FISHWORKS and U.K. musician Dread MC return with ‘Truth’, yet another driving bass house gem to come from both...read more
MUMBAI: David Guetta and MORTEN delighted the dance community and beyond with a Future Rave remix of Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Dreams’, featuring...read more
MUMBAI: The music video of Dynamite, K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Dec 18....read more
MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project unveils a new fun and peppy track “Statue” byArjun Kanungo featuring popular Indian rapper FottySeven....read more