News |  22 Dec 2020 18:31 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Singer Zara Khan says 'Nayi Dhoop' is the right combination of everything

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Zara Khan who is mostly known for her song “Jogan” is back with another new track “Nayi Dhoop” for the movie “Unpaused”, which is an Amazon Original Movie.

Talking about the release, “I’m so happy I got to sing this song, it’s a song of hope, and the melody and lyrics go so well together hand in hand, it has the right combination of everything”. This song came to life during the lockdown so the singer thinks its birth apt an original to what the movie is also about as Tanishk Bagchi composed the song and she got to sing during the lockdown, “the way we worked on it was so different because we were all in our homes and on zoom calls not like the way we used to work before going to the studio”. So, the song has all the feelings they have felt during the lockdown as artists and people. Rashmi Virag beautifully wrote the lyrics, simple yet so deep.

Watch here:

Nikkhil Advani called Tanishk and gave him an idea of what he was looking at, he then reached out to her once he composed the song. They dubbed it and instantly the whole team loved it.

The actress made her debut opposite actor Arjun Kapoor in Aurangzeb. She played the lead character in a short film titled Khoj (2018) which had premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 and was also a semi-finalist at The Student Academy Awards 2018. The film got her instant recognition for her powerful performance as a 19-year-old Punjabi girl, who is struggling with the consequences of an arranged marriage with an NRI.

Zara Khan believes receiving an Oscar in the next 5 years. She has got 7 releases next year, film songs and singles. Adding more to it, she also just completed a film directed by Vikas Khanna where she got to share the screen with Shabana Azmi, played as her mother. “It was a wonderful experience and I’m looking forward to acting and singing both in 2021”.

