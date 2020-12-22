For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
David Guetta drops a video for his Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' rework featuring viral sensation Doggface

MUMBAI: David Guetta and MORTEN delighted the dance community and beyond with a Future Rave remix of Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Dreams’, featuring vocalist Lanie Gardner who David Guetta discovered on Youtube. The official music video drops today, and stars Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface, the man who became an overnight sensation due to a viral TikTok video of him casually sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac as he was skateboarding down the road.

After eight Future Rave collaborations, racking up over 140 million streams, David Guetta teased a rework of Dreams on his Instagram, which he released last week and has already amassed 500 000 views on Youtube. To kick off the collaboration, Guetta sent an Instagram direct message to Apodaca who happily jumped on board as the star of the official music video. It’s been a wild ride for Apodaca, who now has 5.7 million Tik Tok followers, has been interviewed globally, hangs out with Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg to name a couple, dropped a merch line, and bought a house.

In the stunning and hilarious new music video out today, Doggface is seen bringing kids with him as he skates through new dimensions and his dreams all come true. The collaboration between Lanie Gardner who now boasts 7 million views on her Dreams cover, Doggface, David Guetta and MORTEN demonstrates the incredible power of social media and its potential to unite new forces we didn’t know we needed.

David Guetta Fleetwood Mac Dreams Doggface
