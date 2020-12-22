BTS music video to hit 700M YouTube views

MUMBAI: The music video of Dynamite, K-pop superstar BTS' 2020 megahit song, has racked up 700 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Dec 18.

The video surpassed the mark at around on Dec 17, just four months after its release, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS now has six music videos that have more than 700 million views on the global video-sharing website, including DNA, Boy With Luv, Fake Love, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) and Idol.

The disco-pop single Dynamite has been breaking records since it dropped, becoming the first song by a South Korean artiste to top Billboard's main singles chart. It has stayed on the chart for 16 weeks.

The video attracted a record traffic of 3 million concurrent viewers upon its premiere on YouTube on Aug 21, garnering over 100 million views in 24 hours globally.

Meanwhile, the K-pop act's latest album BE and its main track Life Goes On also made history by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts last month.

Life Goes On was the first No. 1 sung predominantly in Korean in the chart's 62-year history. – The Korea Herald/Asia News Network