Arjun Kanungo and Fotty Seven team up for their new single "Statue"

MUMBAI: The Sterling Reserve Music Project unveils a new fun and peppy track “Statue” byArjun Kanungo featuring popular Indian rapper FottySeven. The song is perfect to set party vibes for your Christmas and New Year parties and it will make you get up and groove to its beat.

Composed by Arjun Kanungo and penned by Fotty Seven, the upbeat and foot-tapping party track is inspired by the childhood game ‘Statue’ and gives the same modern twist!

Directed by Robbie Singh, the music video features Arjun who meets a girl with the fun power to pause time. The both of them are seen playing with this gift to create exciting moments of dance and joy. The lively colourful themes in the music video add vibrancy to the song and set you in a mood to enjoy the moment and celebrate life.

Speaking about the release of ‘Statue,’ Arjun Kanungo said,“It is the beginning of the party season and I think this track will be the best one to begin your night out with. I have always wanted to create tracks that are relatable and are enjoyed by everyone globally and here I am with a very special song at the right time of the year. As a kid, I always loved playing the game ‘Statue’ and I am still very fond of it. Therefore this track is special to me as it rewinds my childhood memories. It was an amazing experience collaborating with the talented Fotty Seven. He is an incredible artist and it was my pleasure to get an opportunity to work with him. Special thanks to Sterling Music Reserve Project for making this project come true. I feel blessed that I have received so much love and support throughout my journey from my fans and as promised to them I am ending the year with a bang and with a track that they will surely make everyone groove to the beats.”

Speaking about the release of ‘Statue, Fotty Seven said, “Speaking about the release of ‘Statue, Fotty Seven said, “The track is inspired by a game that I am sure everyone must have played. Growing up, we miss those games and their essence, and we thought that why not twist it and explore something new. It is a special song for me in many ways, as I got an opportunity to collaborate with a multi-talented artist Arjun Kanungo. Sterling Music Reserve Project has been the biggest support and special thanks to them for helping in launching this track. We all are looking forward to a new start of the year and celebrations, and I feel this track will be apt for everyone. ‘Statue’ is the song everyone is going to relate and groove on its beat.”

On the release of Statue, Anupam Bokey, Chief Marketing Officer, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. said “The year-end party season is always a big one for our category and especially so for Sterling Reserve – a consumer favourite when it comes to any kind of celebration. To complement the same we have timed the release of, what we hope will become the anthem of this festive period! In tandem with our brand proposition of Chase the Next, we continue to push boundaries on Sterling Reserve Music Project to find new ways of exciting younger consumers and with Statue that effort finds expression in a great track and video.

Universal Music and EMI Music, India and South Asia Managing Director and CEO Devraj Sanyal said, I’m thrilled to have our project’s year end song be the banger of the season featuring our very own Arjun Kanungo and the very talented & rad Ankit aka Fotty Seven. It’s a dancy, madly hooky & fully vibey track and quite apt for the season to uplift eveyone’s mood after a spectacularly tough year. On behalf of everyone on team SRMP, I’m thrilled to share “Statue” with the world....