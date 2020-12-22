Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is a bride-to-be!

On Sunday, the singer, 27, showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos shared on Instagram with Dalton Gomez. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her engagement ring.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source tells PEOPLE of Grande and Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," her manager Scooter Braun commented.

“YAYYYYYY!!!!” added Hailey Baldwin. “So happy for you guys!!”

A source told earlier this year that the couple had been dating since January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," an insider told in March.

Then in May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

The pair made things Instagram official in June when she shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez.

Grande, who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec. 21, recently raved about her now-fiancé on his birthday in August. "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she wrote.

Grande was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.