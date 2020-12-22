For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2020 15:24 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is a bride-to-be!

On Sunday, the singer, 27, showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos shared on Instagram with Dalton Gomez. "Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of images, which included a close look at her engagement ring.

"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source tells PEOPLE of Grande and Dalton Gomez, who is a real estate agent.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," her manager Scooter Braun commented.
“YAYYYYYY!!!!” added Hailey Baldwin. “So happy for you guys!!”
A source told earlier this year that the couple had been dating since January and were social distancing together at her Los Angeles home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," an insider told in March.

Then in May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

The pair made things Instagram official in June when she shared a gallery on the photo-sharing app that featured photos and videos of her pups, a childhood photo and a sweet image of herself cuddling with Gomez.
Grande, who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on Dec. 21, recently raved about her now-fiancé on his birthday in August. "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she wrote.
Grande was previously engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson. They called off their engagement in October 2018.

Tags
Ariana Grande Justin Bieber Pete Davidson Dalton Gomez
Related news
News | 18 Dec 2020

#ThisHappened2020: Global and Indian musicians took centerstage on Twitter

MUMBAI: Home to music enthusiasts and artists from across the globe, this year Twitter witnessed some of the most interesting conversations on music (album releases, song drops, collaborations, et al), and innovative performances by musicians who moved their programs online. A host of live interactions on the service in the form of Q&As, voice Tweets, among others, kept artists and fans connected, entertained and enthralled.

read more
News | 17 Dec 2020

Shawn Mendes hits No. 1 for the Fourth Time with 'Wonder'

MUMBAI: Five years ago, Shawn Mendes was a fresh-faced 11th-grader from Pickering, Ontario, who had ridden a wave of six-second videos on the defunct app Vine — the proto-TikTok — into a surprise No. 1 debut album.

read more
News | 16 Dec 2020

Cardi B gives Offset a 29th birthday Lamborghini

MUMBAI: Offset's 29th birthday was on Monday (December), so he took to the Allure Gentlemen's Club in Atlanta to celebrate another revolution around the sun.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2020

Justin Bieber mimics dialogues of ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas’

MUMBAI: We missed Justin being Justin The ‘Yummy’ singer Justin Bieber shared a mimicking video of the dialogues from ‘How the Grinch stole Christmas’. He gives perfect facial and mouth expressions pretending to be Grinch. Watch below:

read more
News | 11 Dec 2020

Netflix dropped the emotional first trailer for Ariana Grande’s upcoming Sweetener Tour film.

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is heading back on tour—sort of, anyway. The "Positions" singer is taking fans behind the scenes of her 2019 Sweetener tour in a new Netflix movie titled excuse me, i love you, set to debut on Dec. 21.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partners with IDFC FIRST bank for 'TREEPUBLIC 2.0', an initiative to encourage plantation for environmental welness

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks that has been recognized and applauded forread more

News
All About Music (A Truly Musical initiative) and Red FM join hands to support independent artistes

MUMBAI:Being an all-inclusive conference which addresses the real challenges and growth opportuniread more

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dyro showcases new sound in 'Happiness' Remix

MUMBAI: Renowned for his bass-fuelled electronic masterpieces, Dutch industry heavyweight Dyro is back on the release radar, flaunting the depth of...read more

2
Robbie Williams 'could've dropped dead' from mercury poisoning

MUMBAI: Singer Robbie Williams has given up seafood after mercury poisoning, which he says he got after having too much fish. Williams made the...read more

3
Lyricist Deepak Jeswal dropped first romantic ghazal 'Tere Qareeb'

MUMBAI: Song lyricist Deepak Jeswal, finally got to bring his ghazal into life. He dropped his first ghazal “Tere Qareeb”, the song that was...read more

4
Justin Timberlake shared the trailer for his new movie ‘Palmer’ acting alongside Alisha Wainwright

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling he has about his new movie Palmer. The 39-year-old singer shared the trailer for the upcoming film...read more

5
David Guetta drops a video for his Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' rework featuring viral sensation Doggface

MUMBAI: David Guetta and MORTEN delighted the dance community and beyond with a Future Rave remix of Fleetwood Mac’s classic ‘Dreams’, featuring...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games