News |  21 Dec 2020 15:10

YouTuber Mahesh Keshwala features in Ankit Tiwari's music video

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is back with a new music video featuring Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh and actor Anaya Shah. Titled "Main Nahi Jaunga", the song is composed and penned by Ankit Tiwari and directed by ace director Sidhaant Sachdev. The song is a melodious heartbreak number revolving around a cheating affair.

With his cute, boy next door looks and an unassuming swag, content creator Mahesh Keshwala has millions of followers on YouTube and now he is all set to foray in the acting world through this music video. The song also features the famous Anaya Shah who was last seen in the Punjabi album Fikraan.

“Main nahi jaunga” is a heartbreak song which portrays a story of two lovers of whom one finds out that he's being cheated by his partner. The video song features Mahesh and Anaya giving a splendid performance.

Shot in Mumbai’s iconic location of Gorai, the song is a soul-stirring number with melodious music composition encapsulating sadness and romance.  “Main Nahi Jaunga is a beautiful heartbreak track, beautifully written and composed by Aniket. Singing was more fun as we tried to give it a fresh touch, keeping in mind the musical taste of today's youth. I am sure it'll be loved by the listener." said Ankit, popular for romantic songs such as "Sunn raha hai" and "Galliyan".

Moreover, this will be Mahesh’s first-ever music video and commenting on his experience he said, “As this was my first music video, initially I was a bit nervous but as things started weaving in I got comfortable. I had a fantastic experience being on the set. I am really glad to be a part of Ankit Tiwari's song. Hope the audiences really enjoy the vibe of the song and loves it as much as I do.

Main Nahi Jaunga is being released by Voilà! Digi will be available on their YouTube Channel and other streaming platforms. Catch the song on

