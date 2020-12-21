Wankelmut joins Norma Jean Martine on high energy piano house banger following the massive 'Head Shoulders Knees & Toes'

MUMBAI: German producer Wankelmut lays his magic touch to her poppy single, amplifying its feel-good vibes to a new level. Her classy, flowing vocal delivery is fused to a high-energy piano house groove that bumps and bounces in all the right places. The piano chords are sprightly and accent the groove in a ‘90s house style, while the plump bass melody adds more colour. A clever arrangement keeps the remix interesting and intriguing throughout, finding the perfect balance between dancefloor power and radio-friendly. It’s the perfect complement to her innovative songwriting and soulful voice. Wankelmut makes for the perfect remixer for her, with remixes for the likes of Gossip, Royksöpp, Dennis Lloyd and Flight Facilities among his 300 million+ Spotify plays.
‘’Following the recent global success of my collaboration with Ofenbach on 'Head Shoulders Knees and Toes', I’m really excited to release this remix of Basketball as a fresh new take on the song.’’ Norma explains ‘’ I love the way Wankelmut used the outro hook from the original to make a really fun, bouncy, and catchy drop in this version. Remixes are interesting because they dress up a song in a totally new way, and they not only show the versatility of a strong melody, but the power and ability of chords and tonality to express different emotions.’’
With 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 200 million streams worldwide, Norma Jean Martine is blazing through the charts. The aforementioned ‘Head Shoulders Knees & Toes’ has been one of the standout hits of 2020, currently picking up over 1 million streams a day, it’s proved a real earworm of a track, hitting #60 in the Global Shazam Chart.
Her next EP ‘Visiting Hours’ is on the horizon and it features another dance banger alongside the amazing MOTi.
The official video of ‘Basketball’ Wankelmut Remix is out now and gives the track a 90’s vintage visual identity.
Norma Jean Martine: ‘’Douglas Dulgarian, the director and producer of the original, remixed the video as well. He experimented with VHS stock footage and negative processing to create a very instagram e-girl meets Lana Del Rey Video Games DIY’’
