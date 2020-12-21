For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Dec 2020 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar’s baby bump picture with Rohanpreet Singh was a publicity stunt for new music video

MUMBAI: Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a picture on social media with a visible baby bump. Her brother Tony Kakkar was among the many who congratulated her. But on Saturday, she revealed that the picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her upcoming music video.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, but this time designed like a promo poster, she wrote, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December.” Neha will collaborate on the video with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh.

Incidentally, the couple met on the sets of a wedding-themed music video earlier this year, and promptly decided to get married. They tied the knot in October, and went on honeymoon to Dubai.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Sing Singer music
Related news
News | 21 Dec 2020

Miley Cyrus says it’s a “Compliment” to have icons like Cher

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has taken a lot of heat. Although she hilariously got to give her an apology earlier this month, the singer continues to face criticism from her peers in the music industry.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

Robbie Williams 'could've dropped dead' from mercury poisoning

MUMBAI: Singer Robbie Williams has given up seafood after mercury poisoning, which he says he got after having too much fish. Williams made the revelation in a radio interview while discussing his eating habits.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

#ThisHappened2020: Global and Indian musicians took centerstage on Twitter

MUMBAI: Home to music enthusiasts and artists from across the globe, this year Twitter witnessed some of the most interesting conversations on music (album releases, song drops, collaborations, et al), and innovative performances by musicians who moved their programs online. A host of live interactions on the service in the form of Q&As, voice Tweets, among others, kept artists and fans connected, entertained and enthralled.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

B4U Music Launches Tasha Tah's party single 'Ya Baby'

MUMBAI: Tasha Tah, one of the only females lighting up the Urban Asian music scene is back with an upbeat dance number “Ya Baby”. The song is an eclectic blend of Hindi, Arabic and English, with an exotically shot video.

read more
News | 18 Dec 2020

Diane Warren on roping in singers for her album: It was like casting in a film

MUMBAI: Iconic songwriter Diane Warren is going to have an all-star line-up of singers for her upcoming debut album. She says the process of tapping singers for each song was like casting a role in a film.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

News
ESNS confirms Scumeck Sabottka keynote interview

MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neha Kakkar’s baby bump picture with Rohanpreet Singh was a publicity stunt for new music video

MUMBAI: Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a...read more

2
Robbie Williams 'could've dropped dead' from mercury poisoning

MUMBAI: Singer Robbie Williams has given up seafood after mercury poisoning, which he says he got after having too much fish. Williams made the...read more

3
SHAGGY to be the FACE & Mentor of Indian Singing Talent Hunt

MUMBAI: Radio One, India's largest International format Radio Network in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore & home to the most popular International...read more

4
Miley Cyrus says it’s a “Compliment” to have icons like Cher

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has taken a lot of heat. Although she hilariously got to give her an apology earlier this month, the singer continues to face...read more

5
Goan Metal Band within Ceres' new single 'Untether'

MUMBAI: Within Ceres, a modern metal outfit from Goa, India, are back with a fresh single Untether, scheduled to release on 25th December 2020. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games