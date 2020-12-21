Neha Kakkar’s baby bump picture with Rohanpreet Singh was a publicity stunt for new music video

MUMBAI: Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a picture on social media with a visible baby bump. Her brother Tony Kakkar was among the many who congratulated her. But on Saturday, she revealed that the picture was nothing more than a publicity stunt for her upcoming music video.

Sharing the same picture on Instagram, but this time designed like a promo poster, she wrote, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar 22nd December.” Neha will collaborate on the video with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh.

Incidentally, the couple met on the sets of a wedding-themed music video earlier this year, and promptly decided to get married. They tied the knot in October, and went on honeymoon to Dubai.