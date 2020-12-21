Miley Cyrus says it’s a “Compliment” to have icons like Cher

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has taken a lot of heat. Although she hilariously got to give her an apology earlier this month, the singer continues to face criticism from her peers in the music industry.

The "Plastic Hearts" artist opened up this week about how she handles hate by putting a positive spin on it (even when it's spewed by Cher).

Speaking with Billy Idol during SiriusXM's Live Transmission Christmas, Miley said, "The amount of people that have talked s--t about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I'm doing.'"

The 28-year-old explained how her beef with the Grammy winner escalated during Miley's rebellious Bangerz era. "She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that shit. And I'm like, 'Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it,'" the "Wrecking Ball" singer said.

But it seems the Hannah Montana alum is taking it all in stride and actually sees the insults as compliments. She added, "When these legends and these icons and these artists that we look up to... f--king hate us, it's still a compliment."

Following Miley's scandalous MTV VMAs performance with Robin Thicke in 2013, Cher told E! News she wants Miley to "just be better, do better," adding, "I don't give a s--t if she comes out naked."

The 74-year-old musician also ventured a guess as to why Miley wanted to be provocative. Cher nailed it, saying, "Maybe she's thrilled and delighted - everyone's talking about it."

The legend later went on a Twitter tirade to explain her thoughts in more detail and said she wished she could "keep my big Opinionated mouth Shut."

FWIW, the Moonstruck actress covered Miley's hit "The Last Song" on the Today show about a week later.

During Miley's Bangerz phase, she endured more "hateful" messages from other artists' fans. She specifically called out Swifties and Selenators for sending her death threats.

"Everyday someone with a Swift or Gomez in [their] name wishes terrible things upon me (death is popular)," the Happy Hippie founder wrote on Twitter in 2013. "Please Smilers don't ever think somehow you are supporting me by being hateful towards other artist."

She'll keep doing her thang.

Billy's Live Transmission Christmas will air on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m. EST.