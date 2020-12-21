For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Dec 2020 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Timberlake shared the trailer for his new movie ‘Palmer’ acting alongside Alisha Wainwright

MUMBAI: Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling he has about his new movie Palmer.

The 39-year-old singer shared the trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday, Dec. 17. "First look at #PALMER directed by Fisher Stevens (script by Cheryl Guerriero)," he tweeted. "This story is really important to me and I'm proud to be part of it. Coming to @AppleTV JAN 29."

In the movie, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, a former high school football player who returns home after spending 12 years in prison. He begins looking after a boy named Sam, who was abandoned by his mother and faces bullying from his peers. As Eddie forms a bond and family with Sam, he discovers a new sense of purpose. However, his past and judgment from people in the town threaten to ruin it all.

The movie also features Ryder Allen, Juno Temple, June Squibb and Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake and Wainwright made headlines last year after the Grammy winner was photographed holding hands with the actress and she was pictured with her hand on his knee.

Timberlake, who is married to Jessica Biel, later addressed the incident in a statement on Instagram. While he admitted he "displayed a strong lapse in judgment," he also made it clear "nothing happened" between him and his co-star.

"I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he wrote in part of the statement, referencing his 5-year-old son Silas. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Just a few weeks later, a source told E! News Timberlake and Biel were "moving on" from the drama and "putting what happened behind them."

"Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica's feelings," the insider said. "He feels terrible and wishes he could take back the public humiliation and embarrassment he caused. He loves Jessica and being married to her. He will learn from what happened and not let it happen again. Jessica is putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family."

Since then, the couple has celebrated several major milestones. They marked eight years of marriage in October. And in July, reports spread that they'd welcomed a second child. Although, the duo has yet to comment on the news.

This isn't Timberlake's first film.

The former *NSYNC member has also done voiceover work for the movie Trolls and acted in classics like The Social Network and Friends With Benefits.

Tags
Justin Timberlake Singer music
Related news
News | 21 Dec 2020

Bhoomi Trivedi's new song 'Yaariyaan Wariyan'

MUMBAI: SpotlampE has released an apt song to welcome 2021! The Music Label has now collaborated with the highly talented playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch an upbeat track titled ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’. The song is dedicated to friends and is about friendship.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

Divo launches a new division, offers digital content and influencer marketing services

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out of South India has forayed and expanded its offerings to digital, content and influencer marketing services.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

YouTuber Mahesh Keshwala features in Ankit Tiwari's music video

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari is back with a new music video featuring Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh and actor Anaya Shah. Titled "Main Nahi Jaunga", the song is composed and penned by Ankit Tiwari and directed by ace director Sidhaant Sachdev.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar’s song 'Goa Beach' at number 3 in the world 'best team'

MUMBAI: The Kakkar’s are the best highlight! Singer Tony Kakkar and Indian Idol judge-singer Neha Kakkar was seen as the most viewed music video by Female Acts on YouTube in 2020.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2020

Neha Kakkar’s baby bump picture with Rohanpreet Singh was a publicity stunt for new music video

MUMBAI: Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a picture on social media with a visible baby bump. Her brother Tony Kakkar was among the many who congratulated her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy and Hospitality Sector in a Critical Position with new Regional Restrictions Increased

MUMBAI: The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) comment on the regional tiers announcement, read more

Interviews
IPRS will help stop unfair treatment of music creators and encourage young talents to choose music as their career option: Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS

MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more

News
Live streaming giant MeMe Live's popularity soars during pandemic, clocks over 11 million downloads

MUMBAI:  Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more

News
E-book published - Digital Radio DRM, stronger than ever, looks with confidence to 2021

MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more

News
NTIA raises concerns over estimated 5,000 illegal parties on New Years Eve weekend

MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more

top# 5 articles

1
JAXX DA FISHWORKS & Dread MC Release 'Truth' via CruCast

MUMBAI: Japanese DJ/producer JAXX DA FISHWORKS and U.K. musician Dread MC return with ‘Truth’, yet another driving bass house gem to come from both...read more

2
Divo launches a new division, offers digital content and influencer marketing services

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out of South India has forayed and expanded its...read more

3
Imanbek and Goodboys link up on new single 'Goodbye'

MUMBAI: Globally acclaimed artists Imanbek and Goodboys have joined forces on new single ‘Goodbye’, out now.read more

4
Brazilian Vintage Culture takes another step in his career with the TOP # 1 overall on Beatport and Traxsource, simultaneously

MUMBAI: Debuting on Defected Records, the world's largest house music label, Vintage Culture aka Lukas Ruiz, reached the Top of the Beatport and...read more

5
Miley Cyrus says it's a "Compliment" to have icons like Cher

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has taken a lot of heat. Although she hilariously got to give her an apology earlier this month, the singer continues to face...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games