JAXX DA FISHWORKS & Dread MC Release 'Truth' via CruCast

MUMBAI: Japanese DJ/producer JAXX DA FISHWORKS and U.K. musician Dread MC return with ‘Truth’, yet another driving bass house gem to come from both of the highly-revered musicians. Their newest collaboration comes hot off the tracks of their immensely successful mid-November-released single ‘Paranoia’, which saw its release on Tchami’s acclaimed Confession label. Out now as part of Crucast’s Bass Cracker 2 VA compilation album, ‘Truth’ is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

Finishing the year on a high note, U.K.-based bass music imprint Crucast has taken it upon themselves to dole out and collate some relentlessly hard-hitting tracks just in time for the holiday season. In good company, JAXX DA FISHWORKS and Dread MC are joined alongside fellow tastemakers in the genre, such as Britain’s Albzzy, and MAD DUBZ, in addition to established French talent ARUNDEL.

The nearly-four minute musical endeavor, ‘Truth’ immediately kicks off with heavy, propelling basslines. The low-pitched, heady vocal courtesy of Dread MC enticingly envelopes the sonic space, effortlessly enrapturing the listener with each passing second. A palpable intensity is built up ever-so steadily and is released in full force, in turn producing a groundbreaking bass house masterpiece that’s rife with infectiously high energy.

JAXX DA FISHWORKS has been keeping quite busy in the second half of 2020, with a hefty slew of tracks already under his belt leading into the new year. Kicking things off with his 2-track Night Bass ‘Pusher’ EP in mid-January, the venerated performer effortlessly maintained the momentum he started for himself with the eventual mid-April release of hit tune ‘We Light It Up’. Seven months later, ‘Paranoia’ followed suit, as did ‘Limbo’, an exhilarating bass-laden opus that saw its release on the eleventh volume of AC Slater’s ‘This Is Night Bass’ compilation album series at the tail end of this November. Since its initial release in early December, his remix of Yolanda Be Cool and DCup’s ‘We No Speak Americano’ has sparked serious interest among the DJ community. ‘Truth’ serves as JAXX DA FISHWORKS’ sixth original production of the new decade.

With his finger perpetually on the pulse of what’s new and exciting, Dread MC has consistently been a longtime purveyor of the underground dance music scene. With a highly tumultuous and unprecedented year, the Bristol-based talent has been wholly persistent in regard to his releases, with over thirty tracks already to his name so far this year alone.

He and JAXX DA FISHWORKS’ ‘Truth’ directly follows the Gloucester native’s early-December-released track ‘Vibe’ with Portsmouth-based producer Joe Burger, in addition to his collaborative tune ‘Sick N Heavy’ with U.K. bass stalwarts Taiki Nulight and Tsuki.

Leaving behind an array of lively music in 2020, JAXX DA FISHWORKS and his signature bass house sensibilities move into 2021 with a bevy of new and exciting music on the horizon, in addition new live dates down the road.