Divo launches a new division, offers digital content and influencer marketing services

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music company based out of South India has forayed and expanded its offerings to digital, content and influencer marketing services. During the country’s protracted lockdown, a fundamental shift has been triggered in the influencer marketing space with big brands deepening their engagement with a variety of influencers as consumers turned to YouTube videos and Instagram reels for everything and the team realized a huge market opportunity in the digital marketing domain.

This division comprises of a 15-member team, with associates from leading media companies like TVF, Radio Mirchi, Sun Network, and have collectively created noteworthy case studies through award winning campaigns.

Divo has been working very closely with content creators and talents in growing their digital presence since 2014. And now with brands and advertisers heavily investing in branded content and influencer marketing, Divo aims at providing integrated solutions that fill the gap for content creators and creatively fit the brand’s overall communication, without breaking the USP’s of the content creators.

In a span of 6 months, Divo has empowered India’s creator community by locking ties with over 1000+ YouTube creators and social media influencers. One of the biggest ones being MicSet, Nakkalites, Irfans View under the hood. The pursuit is to cultivate talents of creators across multifaceted genres like fashion, food, entertainment, singing, travel and connect them with brands looking to make a dent on the market by integrating their product/services via powerful creative storytelling.

Speaking on the new division, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Directory of Divo, said, “With traditional mediums like print magazines, newspapers, OOH either shutting down or facing a huge hit in terms of readership/subscriptions, we noticed that brands and companies are aligning their budgets to online platforms and noticing the importance of influencer marketing. This made it a perfect time for us to launch this new division as we foresee the influencer market growing tremendously over the next 2 years. While we have already been catering to brands for past couple of years, more from a reactive requirement, this focussed approach will be more proactive and to grow the agency divison with a concerted approach.”

Divo has worked with brands from Fintech platforms like Groww, Edutech learning platforms like Upgrad, Byju’s to FMCG drivers like Gillette, Pantene, Colgate, e-commerce like Amazon and LG from smartphone category and engaged millions of audiences single handedly through influencer marketing. Divo recently won a Gold Award at StreamCon in the best brand integration category for one of their clients- Nua, for their Sanitary Pad in Association with Youtuber – Cheeky DNA. Divo also has bagged 5 Digital Awards in the recently concluded Vidooly Streamcon Awards.