Brazilian Vintage Culture takes another step in his career with the TOP # 1 overall on Beatport and Traxsource, simultaneously

MUMBAI: Debuting on Defected Records, the world's largest house music label, Vintage Culture aka Lukas Ruiz, reached the Top of the Beatport and Traxsource main chart in just 7 days after the release of "It Is What It Is" ft. Elise LeGrow.
It is the first time that the artist get Top #1 best-selling track in the world, and on that, he highlights:
"What really matters is the visibility of our Brazilian electronic music. We can't stop. That is the purpose of Vintage Culture, and Vintage Culture is my life. Thank you very much to all who bought the track and please, may you continue buying, go there and buy, so that it stays in the Top 1 longer", comments Lukas Ruiz. "Words cannot express how happy and grateful I am to release my first track on Defected Records. It's a dream come true, after all in all, the record company represents 20 years of dedication and commitment to the best of House music, including respect for the culture, the artists, the fans and the festivals they produce. I thank Simon Dunmore and the entire Defected Family for hosting me. So awesome”, completes the artist.
Lukas Ruiz continuously carries the Brazilian flag to the stage of the most important festivals in the world. And it was no different in 2020, even during the pandemic, with digital editions of major players like Tomorrowland Around The World, Defected Digital Festival. Insomniac Live Stream, DJ MAG TOP 100 Virtual Festival, and STMPD Rcrds Festival to name a few.
His collaboration “Coffee (Give Me Something)” with Tiësto and his incredible remixes for David Guetta, Moby, Robin Schulz, Duke Dumont and Becky Hill, among others, show the power and visibility that Brazilian electronic music is gaining. Recently, Vintage was the cover of Rolling Stone Brazil in print and was featured in Forbes Magazine Under 30. The artist has a billion streams on Spotify and, on YouTube, he has 311 million views and 850 thousand subscribers.
If you haven't listened to "It Is What It Is" ft. Elise LeGrow, check it out now on all digital platforms, and if you want to give more support, buy it on Beatport - link here.
