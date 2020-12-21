For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Dec 2020

Bhoomi Trivedi's new song 'Yaariyaan Wariyan'

MUMBAI: SpotlampE has released an apt song to welcome 2021! The Music Label has now collaborated with the highly talented playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch an upbeat track titled ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’. The song is dedicated to friends and is about friendship. Released on 20th December, ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’ will be available on SpotlampE’s YouTube Channel and will also be aired on 9XM, 9X Jalwa and on 9X Tashan.

Bollywood’s popular playback singer and the voice behind 'Ram Chahe Leela' from the movie 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela:Ram-Leela' - Bhoomi Trivedi has sung the song ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’. The foot tapping music of the Song is composed by the well known music composer Raaj Aashoo and the lyrics are by Murali Agrawal.

Speaking about ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’, singer Bhoomi Trivedi said, "I loved the lyrics of ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’ and the Song’s peppy upbeat music! The song is a mood-enhancer and just apt to welcome the New Year. I had a great time recording and shooting the music video of Yaariyaan Wariyan. I hope the Song resonates with the listeners. I also want to thank Raaj Aashoo - the music director of ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’ and 9XM Indiefest team for inviting me to sing for this independent music festival.”

‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’ song is part of ‘9XM Indiefest with SpotlampE Originals’ initiative by 9XM and SpotlampE. As part of this initiative, 9XM and SpotlampE have partnered with top 5 Bollywood singers like Shreya Ghoshal, Babul Supriyo, Amit Mishra, Ankit Tiwari and Bhoomi Trivedi, to launch their original / independent tracks.

Commenting on the Song release, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, "We are pleased to collaborate with singer Bhoomi Trivedi on this beautiful song. The one thing about friendship songs is that everyone relates to it and enjoys it. I hope the Song is showered with love and appreciation. The fresh and upbeat vibe of ‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’ is sure to uplift the listeners’ mood and make them ready to welcome 2021.”

‘Yaariyaan Wariyan’ will be extensively promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. Hungama, BIG FM and Chingari app will also promote the Song on all their platforms. This energetic upbeat track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk, Hungama Music and Resso among others.

Check out this energetic song ‘Yaariyan Wariyan’ on- http://bit.ly/YariyanWariyan

 

 

