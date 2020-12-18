ThisHappened2020: Global and Indian musicians took centerstage on Twitter

MUMBAI: Home to music enthusiasts and artists from across the globe, this year Twitter witnessed some of the most interesting conversations on music (album releases, song drops, collaborations, et al), and innovative performances by musicians who moved their programs online. A host of live interactions on the service in the form of Q&As, voice Tweets, among others, kept artists and fans connected, entertained and enthralled.

While BTS (@BTS_twt) continued to rule #KpopTwitter and emerged as the artist with the most Retweeted Tweet in music in India this year, Justin Bieber (@justinbieber), Taylor Swift (@taylorswit13) and Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) were other global artists who led music conversations in the country.

Closer to home, Himanshi Khurana (@realhimanshi), Thaman S (@MusicThaman) and Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) topped conversation charts this year on the service.

Here's a look at the top music artists and conversations that struck a chord with Indians on Twitter this year.

*Methodology: Identified based on the total number of Retweets by Twitter accounts in India between Jan 1 to Nov 15, 2020

Most Retweeted Tweet in Music: BTS (@BTS_tweet) singer Jungkook's rendition of Never Not

In 2020, K-pop superstars BTS (@BTS_tweet) took over the world with a new release that made it to the top of the Billboard album chart. Their fans, (popularly known as ARMY) stayed glued to Twitter to follow every update in real-time and to shower their love on the boy-band. In fact, a Tweet from one of the seven band members, Jeon Jungkook, singing Lauv's (@lauvsongs) Never Not became the most Retweeted Tweet in the music genre in India this year.

Most mentioned music artists of 2020

*Methodology: Ranked by number of total Tweets mentioning this handle on Twitter in India from Jan 1 to Nov 15, 2020.

Most mentioned K-pop artists/bands of 2020:

BTS (@BTS_twt) was the most mentioned K-pop artist of the year in India, owing to the relentless and overwhelming support of their Indian fans/ARMY. The Korean heartthrobs' accomplished massive success this year, winning career-first accolades such as the top spot at the Billboard Hot 100 charts and a Grammy nomination for the record-breaking single #Dynamite.

2. Exo (@weareoneEXO) remained in conversations for many developments - from the band's member Suho announcing his military enlistment to several of the boys releasing their solo acts this year. Their song #Obsession was received very well among Indian audiences, making them the second most mentioned K-pop artist of the year.

3. BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) made their Twitter debut this year and became the third most mentioned K-pop act in India. The band's collaboration with Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) for the song #IceCream had everyone on Twitter talking, as did their Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky which gave fans a closer glimpse into their lives.

Most mentioned Indian music artists of 2020:

Himanshi Khurana (@realhimanshi), who shot to fame with Bigg Boss, was the most mentioned Indian music artist this year. She remained in conversations for her music videos such as #KallaSonhaNai and #KhyaalRakhyaKar. Fans also poured in concerning wishes when the singer Tweeted about testing positive for COVID-19.

2. Thaman S (@MusicThaman) won praise from fans and colleagues in the industry. The music composer was lauded on Twitter for his work in Allu Arjun's (@alluarjun) #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo, especially for the track #ButtaBomma. He also enjoyed a super special fan moment on Twitter this year when he was followed back by superstar Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) - who he evidently looks up to.

3. Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) bagged the third spot on the list. The singer-songwriter passed several milestones of his musical journey this year. Not only did he make his English song debut this year with #Control, but he also became the first Indian singer to feature on the Spotify Billboard in New York's Times Square. His fondness for K-pop music also made him one of Twitter's favourites - winning him the hearts of Indian K-pop fans too.

Most mentioned global music artists of 2020:

Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) released his album #Changes at the beginning of the year, getting the world vibing to the song Yummy. However, a big moment for his Indian fans was when he Tweeted the Indian music video version of his song #StuckWithU. Justin also became a part of conversations in India when he followed Indian music composer G.V. Prakash (@gvprakash) on Twitter after the latter released his first international single #HighandDry.

Taylor Swift (@taylorswit13) plucked many strings of her fans' hearts this year. From literally playing a man in #TheMan music video to dropping an entirely new album #Folklore in July, Taylor was in the news for all the right reasons, getting all the love from her fans in India as well.

Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) started off the year with the release of her album #Rare and went on to announce her own beauty line by the same name. However, what kept the 28-year-old star's fans talking was her collaboration with the K-pop band BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) for their song #IceCream.

