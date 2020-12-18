For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Dec 2020

Tom Did It unveils a stripped back version of 'Thinking Too Much'

MUMBAI: Dedicated to those struggling and dealing with hard times, emerging artist Tom Did It has unveiled an orchestral version of 'Thinking Too Much' - his final release of the year. With its stripped production and pop-specific sound, this new version is as powerful as the original.

Between the beginning of lockdown and a family member being diagnosed with cancer, Tom Did It used music as a healing process, a way to get his thoughts on paper; a way to express and talk about his feelings. “It’s ok to have a lot going on and it’s ok to talk about it” he explains. A song to make you feel less alone, Tom Did It has delivered the unexpected with this self-produced new single; a powerful song about mental health that’s pop, memorable, and one that will resonate with many listeners going through rough moments.

