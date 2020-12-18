Tom Did It unveils a stripped back version of 'Thinking Too Much'

MUMBAI: Dedicated to those struggling and dealing with hard times, emerging artist Tom Did It has unveiled an orchestral version of 'Thinking Too Much' - his final release of the year. With its stripped production and pop-specific sound, this new version is as powerful as the original.
Between the beginning of lockdown and a family member being diagnosed with cancer, Tom Did It used music as a healing process, a way to get his thoughts on paper; a way to express and talk about his feelings. “It’s ok to have a lot going on and it’s ok to talk about it” he explains. A song to make you feel less alone, Tom Did It has delivered the unexpected with this self-produced new single; a powerful song about mental health that’s pop, memorable, and one that will resonate with many listeners going through rough moments.
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: Niharika NM, who has been going viral for her relatable and sassy content becomes one of the fastest growing content creators on Instagram by...read more
MUMBAI: Platinum certified country artist Matt Stell will close out the year celebrating his second No. 1 single, “Everywhere But On,” and being...read more
MUMBAI: There's a reason why "exile" and "evermore" hit right in the feels. Taylor Swift is finally opening up about what it was like to co-write...read more
MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik's debut pop single, Tu Mera Nahi arrived to the Indian music scene amid enormous hype with celebrities and artists rooting for...read more
MUMBAI: Since the time Richa Chadha starrer film Shakeela release date has been announced there have great curiosity buzzing around the film. Richa...read more