News |  18 Dec 2020 11:29

OMG! Neha Kakkar two-months pregnant after her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh?

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is yet to clarify if the picture she shared is from a brand new song after the hit 'Nehu Da Vyah' or really pregnant.

Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020 and on Friday, sent shockwaves among her fans as she posted a picture, with what looked like a baby bump, on her Instagram account with her hubby.
Neha did not reveal anything in her post caption but simply wrote a hashtag, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

Rohanpreet also left a sweet comment on his wife's photo and wrote, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (From now on, will have to take more care of you)." The couple did not announce that they are expecting their first child but Neha's picture had several fans speculating if the singer and 'Indian Idol' judge is expecting a baby two-months after her marriage.

While several fans congratulated the couple, some asked Neha to confirm if she was really pregnant. Neha Kakkar is yet to clarify anything, however, the picture shared by the singer could also be for an ad shoot or a brand new song after the hit 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

For the uninformed, Neha married Rohanpreet Singh on October 24. After her marriage, Neha appeared in Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 14' and had revealed that she fell in love with Rohanpreet when she first met him on the sets of her song 'Nehu Da Vyah' and instantly decided to marry him.

Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh Nehu Da Vyahm Singer
